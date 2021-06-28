Multi-talented marine biologist who fights fires and saves seagulls

Janelle White, the new manager of the EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Picton, has a diverse array of skills to pour into her passion.

She has been mocked and ridiculed for rescuing seagulls, but when it comes to the environment, Janelle White is unapologetic about her passion.

“I live for the environment. For me, this is not a job, it's a lifestyle – I go home and keep doing it,” says the new manager of the EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Picton.

It was this passion that drove her at the age of just 25 to purchase the Kaikoura Marine Aquarium after seeing an advertisement on Facebook.

“It was a week of hurried meetings with insurance brokers and banks, then I was down in Kaikoura, owning it, and running it. It was very, very quick,” she said.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff EcoWorld’s resident stingray comes to say hello to aquarium manager Janelle White.

Just as quickly, she had lost it all.

Only five months later, at two minutes after midnight on November 14, 2016, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the area, bringing devastation.

Half of the marine animals were lost when tanks broke, and with power out and no way to manage life support systems for the animals, the survivors were released into the nearby marine reserve.

The building which housed the aquarium on Wakatu Quay has since been demolished, but White is determined to re-establish the aquarium.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Although the Kaikoura aquarium was lost in the 2016 earthquake, Janelle White is determined to see it re-established. She is currently managing the aquarium in Picton.

“It is a very, very long fought battle and I feel for every step forward there are three steps back, but to me, it's not a matter of if we get it up and running again, it's when.”

At the time of the earthquake, White was working for a fishing company in the Marlborough Sounds, and taking off-duty time to relieve her staff at the aquarium.

En-route, she would stay over in Blenheim and work a shift on St John's Ambulance service, a voluntary service she began while at university in Dunedin.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff EcoWorld manager Janelle White has big plans for the Picton aquarium, starting with the upgrade of the tuatara enclosures.

“The work itself was very, very interesting and rewarding, but I guess there is the downside of working on the ambulances where not every job goes well. At the end of the day though, you can help people, and they've got a better chance.”

After the earthquake and loss of the aquarium, she took a position at the Lochmara Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds, where she worked as a marine wildlife guide and looked after the underwater observatory and animal rehabilitation facility.

“It was quite amazing, because you've got the most beautiful office in the world, and you still get to go home and see the cats and the cockatoo after work. I got to do the awesome, fun stuff like hand feeding the wild stingray and taking the underwater observatory tours.”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff On a quiet day, you may find the new manager of the EcoWorld Aquarium & Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Picton playing the piano at the entrance to the aquarium.

Her work on ambulances gave her a good background and a “bit of a stomach” for dealing with trauma, which has put her in good stead for animal rehabilitation, White said.

“I'm not going to turn down any animal that needs help,” she said. “I know seagulls aren't particularly popular animals with a lot of people who like to enjoy a nice quiet fish and chips on the beach, but I have rescued quite a few seagulls.”

Whilst working at Lochmara, she also adopted a duckling, which had been attacked by shags and brought in to the rehabilitation centre by a kayaker who found it near death.

Supplied Janelle White (centre) with fellow firefighters. She volunteers with the Rarangi Voluntary Rural Fire Force.

Named Toiora (survivor), the duckling 'learnt to be a real duck' and finally took off as her surrogate mum worried about the duck hunting season.

“She was super cute, and super smart. She taught herself how to use the cat door, so quite often I'd come home from work, and there would be a duck chilling in the middle of my lounge with the cockatoo,” White laughed.

In her spare time, White can be found fighting fires with the Rarangi Voluntary Rural Fire Force.

As an empathetic person, she said she finds house fires the most difficult. “It can be difficult to distance yourself from the emotions of people involved,” she explained.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff One of the lovely fossil necklaces made by the talented Janelle White.

She has also fought a few fires in forestry blocks. “The choppers dump the buckets of water down on us, and it's like a free shower when you're hot down on the ground. It's not always unwelcome,” she laughed.

White took over management of Ecoworld a bit more than a month ago, and has big plans to improve what is offered there, beginning with a refurbishment of the tuatara enclosures.

As an experienced scuba diver, she is not averse to the idea of diving in the Sounds to source specimens to fill tanks currently empty at the aquarium.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF At home behind the coffee machine, EcoWorld’s new manager will happily make your coffee to order.

“I will comply with all the regulations, and I love diving, so for me, it's not a big deal going for a dive and seeing what's out there,” she said.

If you're visiting the aquarium, expect to be greeted exuberantly by the charismatic new manager. If it's quiet, you may even find her tapping out a tune on the piano in the entrance.

She will happily and expertly make your coffee to order at the small coffee shop, and if you're browsing the new offerings of lovely shell and fossil jewellery on offer alongside the stuffed toys in the foyer, it's likely they have been made by the multi-talented White too.