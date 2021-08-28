Further slips leave more Marlborough residents stranded

A digger works to clear a large slip on the French Pass Road in the Marlborough Sounds on Saturday after residents of Okiwi Bay were left stranded.

Further slips on Marlborough's already ravaged rural roads have left more residents stranded as a heavy band of rain swept through the region.

Residents of Okiwi Bay were left stranded as a large slip blocked the road on Croisilles-French Pass Road by the top of Ronga Road (6km from Okiwi Bay) on Friday.

Marlborough Roads crews were working on clearing debris and were hoping to have it open one way by late Monday.

Rai Valley Farm Source Manager Kristin Aldridge​, who lives on the top of Okiwi Bay Hill, messaged her husband with a photo on her way to work on Friday, saying there was a lot of water on the road, and predicting that there would be a slip.

“The photo I took was of the exact place where the slip came down a couple of hours later!” she told Stuff on Saturday.

Although hesitant, Aldridge tackled the slip late afternoon, following a track others had already made over the debris to get to the other side.

“I had made plans to stay elsewhere but also didn’t want to extend my bubble if I could help it due to lockdown.”

“It was stable and was mostly trees and rotten rock, not mud, so was fairly easy to walk over. It was still raining and there was a lot of water still around,” she said.

Heavy rainfall on Friday also brought a halt to critical road repairs required as a result of the July storm in Marlborough, and further slips came down on Kenepuru Road and Queen Charlotte Drive.

These were described as not major, with more small slips on Port Underwood Road encroaching but not blocking the road.

Crews had been working on Queen Charlotte Drive and other essential roads since last week during Covid Level 4 alert, under an exemption from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Supplied Residents of Okiwi Bay made their way in the rain over a large slip of debris and rubble on Friday, which totally blocked the French Pass road.

Marlborough Recovery manager Dean Heiford​ said the reinstatement of the Queen Charlotte Drive checkpoint would depend on weather and any unexpected slips or debris that may need clearing.

He encouraged people to drive to the conditions. “Access is liable to change at any time with adverse weather conditions, so we encourage people to take all precautions and avoid any road travel for now if possible,” he said.

Rai Valley farmer Justin Morrison​ had been adding up rainfall recorded on the family farm over the last three months.

Supplied The sight which greeted Okiwi Bay Hill resident Kristin Aldridge on Friday as she travelled home from work. She had earlier taken a photo of this very spot, predicting that there would be a slip.

In June 247mm was recorded, with 421mm in July and a further 370mm for August, totalling a whopping 1038mm, which represented half of their average annual rainfall, he said. He had recorded 182mm in the past two days.

The Morrison family farms beef and dairy, and had been faced with many challenges related to “absolutely waterlogged paddocks”, he said.

With calving season underway, multiple mobs needed to be moved at least once a day, sometimes twice, as paddocks became unusable.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The level of the Taylor River had risen on Saturday morning, after heavy rain in the region.

This added to an already heavy workload during the calving season. “It's compounded a very busy time of the year to extremes,” he said.

“The ground is just absolutely sodden. It only has to rain 10mm, and it's like 80mm. It's causing a lot of problems for a lot of farmers I imagine. There will be a lot with absolutely pugged paddocks and having to stand animals off.”

Farmers would also be going through supplement feed “flat out” trying to keep animals well-fed and save pastures, Morrison said.