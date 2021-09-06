What a way to work: Midwife's muddy slog not for the faint-hearted

Few have a commute like Suzie Edmonds, who keeps a car at either side of the slips on Queen Charlotte Drive, and trudges between the two, day and night.

Several times a week, Suzie Edmonds pulls on her gumboots, adjusts her head torch, and slogs through the mud next to a terrifying drop-out, to her car some 100 metres away.

Sometimes she does this alone in the dead of night, in the rain, but for the gutsy and dedicated midwife, it's all worth it – because it means getting to the job she loves.

Her initial fear has given way to her “sense of adventure”, and the torch and gumboots have become her new “in vogue” uniform accessories, Edmonds said.

It all began after July's storm event, which resulted in massive devastation to the Marlborough Sounds, causing multiple slips along Queen Charlotte Drive between Picton and Havelock.

Edmonds lives at Moenui Bay, about 7 kilomtres from Havelock on Queen Charlotte Drive, and works rostered shifts at Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

She is now in the seventh week of her new routine, driving to the drop-out, parking in a safe spot, donning her gumboots and head torch if at night, and walking across what remains of the road to her other vehicle on the Havelock side.

She drives to work in Blenheim, and repeats the exercise in reverse order for the trip home.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff With gumboots and a strong head torch, midwife Suzie Edmonds takes a muddy, scary walk to get to work and back, as slips on the Queen Charlotte Drive leave few options open for travel.

She recalls making the trip to work on the morning of the flooding, Saturday, July 17, before much of the damage had happened. She left home around 5am “after a somewhat sleepless night hearing exceptionally strong winds and rain outside”.

There were no signs of major damage in Moenui in the dark that morning, so she turned on to Queen Charlotte Drive towards Havelock.

“I didn't realise what I was driving into, although when I got up onto Queen Charlotte Drive I had a sense that the earth was moving,” she said.

“Slips from hillsides on the left were beginning to happen in front of me and there was some slumping noticeable on the seaward side in the right-hand lane.”

Supplied Suzie Edmonds returns home after a shift at the hospital. The midwife has to negotiate a 100m walk through the 'drop-out' section of road on Queen Charlotte Drive.

At this point, it seemed more risky to U-turn and go back home than it did to push on, Edmonds said.

“Branches and trees were strewn across parts of the road, but at that time there was a clear way to pursue the road, which I did.”

After making her way through surface flooding on the road to Blenheim, she got to work “on time, but definitely a bit shaken”.

“As daylight revealed the beginnings of the damage, I soon realised there was no road access back home to Moenui. I was stranded in Blenheim for four days.”

She found accommodation with friends, and made a quick trip to the shops for essentials, because after all, “a girl needs knickers!”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Coming to work is a nice reprieve to get out of digging mud, says midwife Suzie Edmonds. It helps that she loves her job.

With colleagues stranded on the other side of the damage and unable to get to work, Edmonds picked up extra shifts at the hospital in those four days.

On the Tuesday, she was able to drive back to Havelock, and caught a 20-minute boat ride from the marina to Moenui Bay with friends.

“I think it hit home when I looked around our section the next day,” she said. A mud slide had come through the back of their property from the hill above, and while their home had escaped damage, the utility shed was “blown apart”.

Going to work meant she could take a break from digging the firewood and garden tools out of the mud, Edmonds said. “It's a nice reprieve to get out of digging mud.”

Supplied/Stuff The mud has dried out, and barriers have now been put in place along the section of 'drop-out' on the Queen Charlotte Drive which Suzie Edmonds negotiates to get to work.

More recently, on her slog to work, Edmonds had noticed some official pedestrian signs and a barrier, which was “reassuring”.

But the road was far from fixed. “The latest message was that it might be three weeks until a one-way lane is open.”

For the first few weeks, husband Rick – well-known for his development of the Link Pathway – escorted her until she felt safe enough to do it solo.

“Of course, when it’s grocery day, or heavy rain, he is there to help out.”

The alternative route through Picton would take much longer, and was cordoned with time restrictions in place.

She was “hugely” grateful her home was intact, Edmonds said. “One family with two pre-school children ran for their lives in the dark amidst the storm with a river of water, mud and rocks crashing into their home, and are now living in temporary accommodation elsewhere in the bay.”

While her new routine was challenging, Edmonds wouldn’t change it, because Moenui was a great place to call home, she said.

“Even if it's a bit more exposed to the elements, it is a really beautiful place to live, and we've chosen to live there.”