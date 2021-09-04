KiwiRail retrieves locomotive from bottom of Picton harbour

The remote-controlled shunt locomotive was lifted out of the water on Friday night.

KiwiRail has successfully retrieved a locomotive that fell into the harbour at Picton.

The remote-controlled shunt locomotive was lifted out of the water on Friday night, having fallen in two days ago while pushing a wagon. No-one was on board at the time, and no-one was injured in the incident.

KiwiRail used airbags to make the locomotive float. It was then towed closer to two 300-tonne cranes, before being lifted out of the water.

The wagon was retrieved on Thursday.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The locomotive is pulled out of the water.

“Although this was a most unfortunate incident, we’re pleased with the professionalism of the recovery effort,” KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle said.

“This has been a complex recovery job.

“I want to thank Port Marlborough, the Harbour Master, our contractors and the KiwiRail team who have kept the protection of the marine environment and the safety of everyone on site paramount during this difficult task.

“It’s good to see the locomotive back on dry land, where it belongs.”

The locomotive had been submerged in about 10 metres of water.

It had been slowly leaking a small amount of diesel, but divers were able to block the leak on Thursday afternoon.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Large yellow airbags were used to lift the sunken locomotive to the surface.

The locomotive’s diesel fuel tank had a capacity of 1000 litres, but the exact amount of diesel on-board was unknown.

On Thursday, Marlborough Harbourmaster Luke Grogan, acting as regional onsite commander, estimated the leak would have been less than 15 litres.

The locomotive will be taken to a workshop to be examined.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The locomotive is now back on dry land.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

The link span usually used by the Aratere ferry in Picton, which was damaged in the incident on Wednesday, will be re-evaluated again on Saturday.

KiwiRail wants to see Aratere resume sailing as soon as possible, Moyle said.