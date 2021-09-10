Love of favourite pies goes to new level

About 500 to 600 people showed up to get their favourite pies from “the world famous in Blenheim” Burleigh pie shop.

Lockdown did not dampen the appetites of Marlburians for their favourite pies.

Queues snaked out the door at The Burleigh Gourmet Pies in Blenheim on Thursday as hundreds came for their pastry fix on its first day back under alert level 2.

For long-time friends Brian McNamara and Mike Trought a Thursday visit to the New Renwick Rd pie shop is a ritual they were glad to resume.

“It is wonderful to be back open again, enjoying a glorious day like that,” Trought said.

“We walk every Thursday morning from the middle of Blenheim to the Burleigh pie shop to generate and use up enough energy to validate buying a pie and a coffee and walk back again.”

READ MORE:

* 'Crazy' idea to inspire restaurant staff reels in the country's top achievers

* The Cantabrians who call Blenheim home a decade on from September 4 earthquake

* Eat it and weep with joy - the Burleigh is running a pie recipe competition



“My favourite is the steak mushroom pie with a flat white.”

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Long-time friends Brian McNamara, 71 and Mike Trought, 72 walk every Thursday from central Blenheim to The Burleigh for a pie and a coffee.

McNamara said it was “almost a religious experience”.

“Normally I have a pork belly pie, but I am cooking pork belly tonight, so I am having the same as Mike.

“They are all good anyway.”

Loyal customer Lisa Bourgeois said she had been looking forward to a pie during lockdown, and was sad the shop was closed on the first day of level 2 on Wednesday.

“The pork belly pie is great, I will have it just like that, that's all I need,” Bourgeois said.

Weekly customer Dave prefers the jerk chicken pie.

“What I like the most is the large amount of chicken. There is not too much sauce or filler, just good pure meat.”

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Chris McGill and her cousin Alan Grace have been enjoying their first post-lock down pies.

Picton resident Alan Grace loves stopping by The Burleigh when he comes to Blenheim.

“They are the best pies you can get. My favourite is mince and cheese,” Grace said.

Next to him, his cousin Chris McGill has been coming for years.

“I missed it during lockdown, I always have a pie and a flat white.

“My favourite is the chicken leek and mushroom, but they were sold out today.”

The Burleigh Gourmet Pies co-owner Rod Burdis said pies had been flying off the shelves from early morning.

“We open at 7.30am, but we were selling coffee about 6.45am onwards.

“We had a very long line, serving probably about 500 to 600 people and struggling to keep up,” Burdis said.

The Blenheim shop usually prepares 450 to 600 pies per day.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Burleigh Gourmet Pies co-owner Rod Burdis said they usually prepare 450 to 600 pies per day.

Burdis said they needed to cook everything on Wednesday to be ready for Thursday.

“It is good to be open, I wish we could have been open for the last couple of weeks doing this.”

The prices of pies had increased from $6 to $7.

“We were going to increase the price early on but obviously Covid hit.

“Freight, meat... We've been sucking our price increases up since last lockdown, but we can't do it any more,” Burdis said.