'It was bound to happen': Blenheim not surprised Covid-19 in South Island

Marlborough Sounds man Derek Quigley had come into Blenheim to do a few jobs on Saturday when he heard the town had a positive Covid-19 case.

He wouldn’t be coming back into town anytime soon, he said, as he could work from home.

"It was inevitable" the South Island got a positive case, Quigley said, predicting an alert level change.

The positive case, understood to be a young man, was the first South Island community case in nearly a year.

He was isolating awaiting the results of further testing. The case was considered to be low risk.

The Ministry of Health said the individual flew from Rotorua and arrived in Blenheim on October 21. He sought a test upon arrival after developing a sore throat. Initial case interviews suggested the case was linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.

It was the first case of Covid-19 in the South Island since 2020, with Professor Michael Baker saying officials should start thinking about “a very proactive policy to limit transmission now from the North Island to the South Island".

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

The Ministry of Health provided an update on national Covid case numbers by email on Saturday afternoon. There was no further information on the Blenheim case than what was provided earlier, and no suggestion of an alert level change.

But at Pak ‘n Save in Blenheim, Katlina Ofa was unloading a full trolley.

She was waiting to speak to her husband, but said she was worried, and with seven children they would have to “prepare” themselves.

Brya Ingram/Stuff A response team sets up at the Blenheim testing centre at Horton Park.

Meanwhile, at the Blenheim testing centre at Horton Park, there were nine cars lined up at 2.30pm. By 3pm the line was down to two cars.

Picton woman Lyndall Watson said she wasn’t worried about her sore throat until a positive case was announced in Blenheim, just 20 minutes away.

“I feel uneasy now, walking around town with a sore throat. I’m not vaccinated, and this case hasn’t made me want to be … but as soon as it hit the news I had my dad and grandma telling me to get tested.

“Everyone in my family is vaccinated against Covid-19. My children and I are up-to-date with our other vaccinations. I just don’t feel comfortable with the Covid-19 one quite yet.”

Watson thought the case could have been prevented if the South Island borders were better protected.

“People should be required to have a negative test before travelling to the South Island,” she said.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Nelsonians react to today's news that a Covid-19 case has been discovered in Blenheim.

Blenheim man Richard Thomson was also prompted to get a test after struggling to shake loose some cold symptoms. “I just hope the alert levels don’t change,” Thomson said.

Blenheim resident Jasmine Woodham had driven her 6-year-old in for testing, as he had been sick for a couple of days.

Woodham thought there had been a lack of communication from the Government on the case. “It feels like because it’s a long weekend, we’ve just fallen off the radar,” she said.

Most people Stuff spoke to in central Blenheim on Saturday afternoon had read the news already. However, most shops on Market St appeared to be open as usual and the Marlborough Artisan Market was still attracting customers in the Forum.

Blenheim woman Malia Pahulu and her brother Baulo, in town for a catch-up and some shopping, said they were not surprised. "It was bound to happen," Pahulu said. "I'm not too worried about it yet, it might be fine."

At the vaccination centre on Henry St, 14-year-old twins Ryan and Olivia Gilchrist were queueing up for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. They "thought we'd better get it done”, after hearing the news.

Another young man, who would not be named, said he was waiting for his first dose. “Mum made me [come],” he said.

Marlborough emergency services manager Brian Paton said they got a phone call early on Saturday to set up the community-based assessment centre (CBAC) “as fast as possible”.

The Ministry of Health was leading the response, he said.

The civil defence team could help the ministry with community leadership, provide information to the public, and co-ordinate the delivery of emergency welfare services and resources to affected people.

“From what I’ve heard the case is a very weak-positive, meaning they pose a low risk. That might suggest we stay in [alert] level 2 for now. But the final say is with the Ministry of Health and Cabinet.

“I think we dodged a bullet. This weekend was potentially the perfect storm to spread the virus around all of New Zealand. People have come from all over to holiday here in Marlborough.”

Latest data from Nelson Marlborough Health shows 84.4 per cent of the people in the area it covers have had their first vaccination, and 72.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. The Marlborough region itself is on 90 per cent first doses.

The ministry said earlier the case's initial test, including a follow-up swab, returned a weak positive result, and that the risk appeared low given the individual’s likely late stage of infection.

Initial case interviews had identified a small number of close contacts, who had been contacted and were isolating with tests arranged.

Interviews were underway to determine any locations of interest. People living in the Blenheim township were asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page. No Blenheim locations had been added by 2pm on Saturday.

Blenheim residents with symptoms – no matter how mild – are asked to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. Investigations into the source of the infection are underway.

Marlborough Airport operations manager Steve Holtum said the person must have come into Marlborough Airport through Wellington Airport, “because when it comes to the North Island we're only accepting flights from Wellington”.

“This means they must have come on either Sounds Air or Air New Zealand. The good thing about people coming through the Marlborough Airport is we have a very strict cleaning regime. We have two commercial cleans a day, at lunchtime and at the end of the day.

“Airport staff also clean between each arrival and departure with hospital-grade disinfectants. We're nervous, of course, but we're confident that we will be a low risk as far as a place of interest. But we haven't been told if we are yet.”

The Blenheim CBAC at Horton Park, off Redwood St, was open 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.