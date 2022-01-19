'Hidden gem' to host afternoon of dance and fine fare

The Vinyl in the Vines team, from left, Francis Nolan (DJ Boom), Jim Tannock (Mr Slice), founder Belinda Jackson, of Lawson’s Dry Hills, front, and Glyn Walters (DJ Dai) take their vinyl to the Catalina Sounds vines this Sunday.

A vineyard described as a “hidden gem" is set to host a food, wine and music festival this Sunday.

Catalina Sounds Wines and the Vinyl in the Vines DJ crew are gearing up for an afternoon of dance music, fine local beverages and food, on Sunday January 23 at the Sound of White vineyard in the Waihopai Valley.

Catalina Sounds’ winemaker Matt Ward, a musician who grew up in Marlborough, joined the company in early 2020 after making wine overseas.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The Vinyl in the Vines winter warmer at 5Tapped drew a sell-out crowd.

He soon discovered the Sound of White vineyard would be a perfect location for a music, wine and food event.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Vinyl in the vines DJ Belinda Jackson, right, will be back for the Sound of White event.

“It's a hidden Marlborough gem that needs to be shared - we are tucked away in a stunning location below the majestic Waihopai Valley ranges. I was eager to collaborate with the Vinyl in the Vines DJ crew and also get some top local food vendors on board.”

Ward said that although the uncertainties of Covid-19 had been a challenge the orange light setting allowed the event to take place.

All attendees over 12 years of age will be required to show a My Vaccine Pass and proof of ID is required for those over 18 wanting to buy alcohol.

SUPPLIED The Sound of White vineyard in the Waihopai Valley will host this summer’s Vinyl in the Vines.

Among Marlborough food producers represented are Cloudy Bay Clams, Lil Orbits, the Beat Kitchen and Boomtown Chef.

Catalina Sounds and Lawson’s Dry Hills will be pouring their award-winning wines, alongside Marlborough Roots Gin and Boom Town beers.

“There’s never been a better reason to stay in town for summer,” Ward said.

With capacity capped at 499, and children of all ages welcome, he urged people to get tickets early. “It’s just $20 for a ticket and children under 12 are free. We’re also putting on buses from Blenheim for $30 return - there’s no excuse not to get on board and join us.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express DJ Dai at the Vinyl in the Vines winter warmer at 5Tapped in Blenheim.

The Vinyl in the Vines DJ collective, local DJs Dai, Boom and Mr Slice, with Lawson’s Dry Hills’ Belinda Jackson, will provide the soundtrack.

Lawson’s Dry Hills hosted the inaugural Vinyl in the Vines event last February, which saw 500 people join the party at the winery.

“We did it again in April, and then had a sell-out night at 5Tapped in July,” Jackson said. “We’ve been blown away by the support since we launched just a year ago. Our vinyl dance collection has grown considerably since then. We’re really chuffed to be putting on a summer event with Catalina Sounds - we can’t wait for the gates to open.”

Vinyl in the Vines welcomed radio sponsor Brian FM on board earlier this year and will be joined by, Christchurch based, Rolling Retro Mobile Market for vinyl sales.

Ticket can be purchased at the Under the Radar - search under ‘Marlborough’. The link is:

www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/76882/Catalina-Sounds-Presents-Vinyl-In-The-Vines.utr