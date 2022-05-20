Marlborough students spend day off in rain to raise money for charity

Marlborough Girl's College Year 13 Manutaki (leader) students Chloe Faulls, left, Lauren Perano and Kirsten David organised the Relay for Life event at the school’s athletic field on their day off.

More than a hundred Marlborough college students braved the wind and rain on their day off to run a Relay for Life.

Large Relay for Life events to raise money for the Cancer Society have been cancelled nationwide due to Covid.

But three Marlborough Girls’ College Manutaki (leaders) took it upon themselves to organise an event on teacher training day - usually a day off for students, and one they could have spent hunkered down at home.

Events and promotions prefects Lauren Perano, Kirsten David, and Chloe Faulls organised the event in just three weeks after the Covid traffic light settings dropped to orange – giving them the green light.

“We decided to do it because Relays for Life have been cancelled across the country, but cancer never stops, so why should we,” Lauren said.

“Despite the weather, all of these people have come out to support the fight against cancer, it’s amazing. My grandparents and great-grandparents have all been affected by cancer. Cancer affects every family.”

Chloe said she felt it was important to hold the event and raise money as she had seen the great work the Cancer Society did first-hand when they supported her grandparents.

Marlborough Girls’ College Principal Mary Jeanne Lynch said she was extremely proud of the girls’ leadership skills in organising the relay.

Andy Brew/Stuff Marlborough Girl's College Principal Mary Jeanne Lynch (centre) with students who took part in the Relay for Life event for the Cancer Society Grace Hodges, left, Jacinta Bell-Hegan, Lucy Harris, and Daisy Vavasour.

“I think the three Manutaki who organised this have done a fantastic job, showing great planning and leadership.

“We’ve got the boys from the boys’ college here too showing their support, so it’s great to see them working together and having fun.

“They’re amazing young people, and are our leaders of the future.”

The aim of the Relay for Life was to keep a baton going around the 400m athletics track for five hours non-stop come rain or shine.

On Friday afternoon, the event had already raised $1600 for the Cancer Society.