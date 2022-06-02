Hundreds pay tribute to motorbike enthusiast and cancer fighter

Hundreds of people remembered cancer fighter Mike Gilbert in the way he would have wanted, on two wheels.

A group motorbike ride set off at 12pm on Sunday from Blenheim to Whites Bay and later gathered at the 5Tapped bar where Gilbert's documentary The Last Ride was shown.

Motorcycle enthusiast Gilbert was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in December 2019 and died on May 13, aged 45.

Gilbert shared his experience with terminal cancer on social media to drive awareness and encourage men to take charge of their own health.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff From left Mike Gilbert's mum Gael Cooper, his sister Michelle, his wife Samantha and his 7-year-old son Ace.

Gilbert's wife Samantha said he was particularly active in the motorcycle community through his platform "Dead Man Riding".

"He was very forthcoming. He has always had a very positive approach, despite everything.

"He spoke honestly about what he was going through from the beginning, how he felt emotionally, how his body felt physically, the challenges he faced just dealing with it, like how to come to terms with the whole process, and dying and leaving behind his family.

"He inspired a lot of people, I've been receiving messages from all over the world from people who haven't met him, people seeking inspiration from him," Samantha said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Blenheim bar 5Tapped owner Haydn Mearns said Mike Gilbert was a “huge advocate for men's health”.

Blenheim bar 5Tapped owner Haydn Mearns started his business at the same time as Gilbert started his local motorcycle business Beatnik.

He said that Sunday was all about "celebrating Mike Gilbert’s incredible life".

"He was a huge advocate for men's health. We have teamed up for the Distinguished Gentleman’s ride, a global motorcycle fundraising event supporting Movember.”

Gilbert's cancer diagnosis coincided with Covid 19 pandemic forcing him to close his motorcycle business in August 2020, selling off motorcycle equipment to help pay for treatment.

Gilbert toured the South Island on a Harley-Davidson and made The Last Ride documentary.

"It's a story about his journey and how being on a motorbike has helped him through that and how he has sought refuge by being on the open road," Samantha said.

"He has made this film, which was his last ride, because he knew his body was deteriorating, and he didn't think he could actually do it.

"So I thought it would be an appropriate way to share that now, and particularly at 5Tapped with all the guys who used to ride with."

A Givealittle page called “Dead Man Riding – The Legacy” was created to help Gilbert's seven-year-old son’s education.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Margot Charieras, before and after she had her head shaved for cancer awareness.

Elsewhere in Blenheim on Sunday, cheers and applause rang out as Margot Charieras had her head shaved to support people with cancer.

The 34-year-old mum shaved her full head of hair in her living-room on Sunday, in front of a dozen of friends, to raise money for cancer awareness.

Charieras said she has been thinking about it for a long time.

"My mum had lung cancer three years ago, and it obviously shocked me. She was in complete remission after a chemotherapy.

"Most people are affected by cancer one way or another."

Morgane Solignac/Stuff A total 192grams of hair were collected and would be sold to New Zealand charity Freedom Hair to be made into wigs, and the money donated to Cancer Society.

Charieras said hair loss after medical treatments was particularly hard for women.

"Hair is one of the things that made you feel feminine.

"So I thought it was a beautiful way to support those women and to also help find more effective treatments."

The 192grams of her 60-centimetres-long hair would be sold to New Zealand charity Freedom Hair to be made into wigs, and the money donated to the Cancer Society.