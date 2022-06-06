Queen's Birthday honour for Marlborough senior services stalwart

Marlborough’s new Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit Dr Bev James has been honoured for more than 30 years of dedicated service of helping senior citizens with their housing issues.

Helping shape a better response to the housing needs of older New Zealanders has seen Marlborough's Dr Bev James recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

James said she was “honoured and surprised” to learn she had been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for service to senior citizens.

James has spent more than 30 years in social research, evaluation, policy analysis and service design, and has been the Director of Public Policy and Research Ltd since 2004.

James has made significant contributions to research for older people’s housing needs, including for older landlords, retirement village residents, and in culturally responsive ways.

“I’ve been researching a wide range of housing issues for well over 15 years and have become very aware of the problems and have focused good housing, especially the housing needs of our ageing population.

“If people’s housing is not at a good standard, and it doesn’t warm or shelter you properly, then in your older years especially, it can really affect your health and well-being,” James said.

James has applied her research findings to help support planning and policy development, enabling organisations to understand and meet the needs of older people, and help older people make informed decisions about housing options.

James has been chair of the Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust since 2008, which provides housing to economically disadvantaged people whose needs are associated with age, health issues or disability.

James’ research has been instrumental in developing new strategies for the housing sector throughout New Zealand.

She assisted in developing the ‘My Home, My Choices’ online tool that helps the elderly address concerns and opportunities about their housing situations.

She also helped develop the ‘Life When Renting’ tool that provides help and advice for older renters and landlords.

Not one to rest on her laurels, James is still using her passion and analytical skills as a researcher on the Building Better Homes Town and Cities National Science Challenge team, where she’s held roles since 2016.

James said she wanted to give thanks to her family, friends, and colleagues who’ve supported her.

James said not being able to tell anyone about her honour until Monday had meant she had to put any celebration plans on hold.

“It will be a great occasion being able to celebrate with so many people who have helped me along the way.”