Business and marketing expert recognised for getting things done

John Baird became a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and governance.

Marlborough's John Baird likes getting things done and that's what he worked on doing for the last 45 years.

Baird's services to business and governance were acknowledged as he was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday honours.

Former managing director of Ceramco Corp Ltd and Goodman Fielder Wattie, Baird has an extensive marketing and business management background, especially in the food industry.

"It was something that I enjoyed. It is always changing, there is always highs and lows, just like life.”

READ MORE:

* Queen's Birthday Honours: Fighting to have te reo recognised central to Dame Areta Koopu's work

* Queen's Birthday Honours: Topp Twins, Flying Nun founder and DJ Sir-vere honoured

* Moeraki man 'humbled' by Queen's Birthday Honour



"I enjoyed my time working with a lot of excellent colleagues in the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

"When I retired, I did a Bachelor of Arts in Maori studies because I was interested.”

He then became a member of the Waitangi Tribunal from 1999 to 2012 and finished off the Te Rohe Potae report.

Born in Invercargill, Baird has lived in Christchurch, Auckland and Australia.

When the time came to retire, nine years ago, Baird moved to Marlborough where he had a bach for years.

Baird has variously provided board/director governance or audit and risk governance for Auckland Rugby, the Eden Park Trust Board, the Comfort Group, and Mercury Energy, as well as a number of small-medium enterprises.

He was a volunteer for the Graeme Dingle Foundation when it was first established in Auckland before becoming a director as it began to expend.

"I really admire the Dingle Foundation in Marlborough,” he said.

“They have done an awful lot of terrific work, they have got heaps of events like the skydive fundraising [Drop for Youth] or the future of work conference."

Baird was also a trustee with Business Trust Marlborough between 2016 and 2020, and shared his expertise with local businesses as a volunteer mentor.

“It's wonderful to see people putting a plan together, and as I say, getting things done.”

Baird, 78, continues to work as the director of a forklift company based in Christchurch.

"But that just takes a small part of my life. I am very busy doing not a lot.”