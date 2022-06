The “light” earthquake hit just outside the Marlborough Sounds on Monday morning.

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Picton.

The “light” quake struck at 10.48am on Monday, 25 kilometres northeast of Picton, just outside the Marlborough Sounds.

It was at a depth of 42km.

The jolt was felt in Wellington and right across the top of the south.