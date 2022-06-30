Blenheim man catches 17lb snapper from the shore

Dean Fox with a 17-pound snapper landed off the rocks in Queen Charlotte Sound.

Dean Fox knew he had hooked something big.

But it wasn’t until a red fin broke the surface of the Marlborough Sounds that he knew it was a snapper, not your pan-sized variety but a 17lb whopper.

The Blenheim restaurant manager and two friends were fishing off the rocks on Sunday at a spot in Queen Charlotte Sound recommended by Fox’s brother.

“I had my rod on the rocks, and it just took off. My line started making that noise and my rod was bent. So I ran over to the rod and started to wind it in.”

READ MORE:

* Nothing more coroner can do to stop treacherous Raglan fishing spot claiming lives

* Nelson fisherman lands a kingtide kingfish bounty from the footpath

* Pantry adventures: sizzling sashimi

* Auckland fishing family hooks massive kahawai catch off Rocks Rd in Nelson



After a five-minute fight, Fox got the fish onto the shore.

“As we got it a bit closer, we didn't know what on earth it was going to be. We just knew it was big.

“And as the red fin started coming out of the water, one of the guys shouted at me [that] it was a snapper, and I couldn't believe it.

“I have never caught anything as big as that out there.”

Supplied Dean Fox said the 80cm fish was his biggest catch.

As soon as he landed the fish, Fox called his boss, the chef and owner of Frank's Oyster Bar and Eatery.

“I actually texted him a photo and his first response was, ‘Oh my God, that's a horse!’

“I asked him if he wouldn't mind preparing the fish for me.

“So I brought it to Frank's, he filleted it, took as much as he could, and we actually put the wings of the fish on the barbecue straight away.”

Fox shared the rest of the fish with his family, especially his brother who gave him the fishing spot a few years ago.

“He couldn't believe that. He said ‘I knew it’. If you're there at the right time you might get something.

“So he was disappointed he wasn't there, but he was happy when I brought him over some fish.”