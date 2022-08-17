State highways in Marlborough closed due to flooding

Two state highways in Marlborough have closed due to flooding.

State Highway 6, the road between Blenheim and Nelson, has closed near Pelorus Bridge as heavy rain lashes the top of the South Island.

In the Rai Valley, Opouri Road and Ronga Road have both been closed, while a slip has caused the closure of Prices Road in Havelock, and another slip has reduced part of North Bank Road to one-lane traffic.

In Renwick, SH63 has closed between Inkerman and Anglesea streets.

Rob Hunter / Supplied Engineering Geologist Rob Hunter filmed a culvert blocked by a landslide causing a river down the road in Atawhai, Nelson. Developers from nearby are sending a digger to try to clear the blockage.

A State of Emergency has been declared in Nelson Tasman and homes are being evacuated as the Maitai River has breached its banks.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management at 3.30pm on Wednesday were asking people who live near the river from the Nile St Bridge to the Golf Course to evacuate.

The Marlborough District Council’s daily rain report showed the Rai Valley had, by 4pm, received about 150 millimetres of rain on Wednesday. The Onamalutu, west of Renwick, had received about 100mm.

A Pelorus Bridge Cafe worker said they hadn’t seen any flooding by late Wednesday afternoon, but were bracing themselves.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Vineyard land on SH6, or Middle Renwick Rd, near Marlborough Airport, starts to flood as bad weather sets in again.

MetService on Tuesday issued a heavy rain warning for the Marlborough Sounds, Bryant and Richmond ranges, including the Rai Valley, from 10pm on Tuesday to 9pm on Thursday.

Heavy rain ranging from 350mm to 500mm was expected to accumulate about the ranges. Between 150mm to 250mm of rain was forecast for the Marlborough Sounds. Picton was also likely to receive a significant amount of rain with around 150mm forecast over the two-day period.

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin advised people to stay off the roads in the Marlborough Sounds and avoid any non-essential travel as heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

MetService also issued a heavy rain watch for Marlborough northwest of the Inland Kaikōura Ranges and south of the Richmond Ranges. While lower accumulations were expected in the Wairau Valley, MetService advised there was still potential for flooding.

Southern Marlborough, including Seddon and Ward, was not expected to be significantly impacted. Conditions were expected to ease on Friday however more rain was forecast for the weekend.

Marlborough travel news

Local roads

Closed

Ronga Road in Rai Valley

Opouri Road in Rai Valley

Wakamarina Road 13.3km in, approximately 1.5km before the end of the road.

Stump Creek Road is closed between 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road.

Port Underwood Road between Waikawa and Robinhood bays is closed to vehicles over 12.6m long.

Upton Downs Road in Seddon is closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146.

Awatere Valley Road is closed at Limestone Bridge.

Slips

Prices Road in Havelock

North Bank Road, 18km in is down to one lane, please drive with caution.

Flooding