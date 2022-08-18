Canvastown comes together to protect place of refuge - the local pub

Keeping warm at the Pelorus Tavern, in Canvastown, from left, Epop, David Hunt, Kaycee Polkinghorne, Warren Parnwell and Valda Polkinghorne.

With the water rising around them, residents of a tiny township in Marlborough came together this week to protect their place of refuge – the local pub.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the road closure – further along State Highway 6 – Rai Valley residents were in “hibernation”, as some homes were cut off by flooding, and some tourists were camped up at the fire station for the night.

Having moved to the Canvastown area last November, Pelorus Tavern-Trout Bar landlady Kaycee Polkinghorne was grateful when a punter offered some sage advice at the weekend about the looming bad weather.

His advice; sandbags. So she didn’t think twice.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Trees on SH6 near Canvastown. Further along SH6 the road is closed.

READ MORE:

* Roads reopen in Marlborough after flooding on SH6

* Rural couple stopped in their tracks after leaving 'essential' son to work

* State of emergency extended in Marlborough as heavy rain moves in



“We’ve only been here since late last year and have never experienced the river being so high, so then one of the locals mentioned at the weekend that we should get ready with some sandbags, and so we did and put the word out.

“The community out here is amazing. They all just turned up, and we just made up sandbags, put them on pallets, and they were ready to go.”

By lunchtime on Wednesday, Polkinghorne put another call out, and “everyone just turned up again”, and the sandbags were put in position.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the community. They’re amazing, we’re like a big family out here,” Polkinghorne said.

The road through Canvastown, State Highway 6, was closed on Wednesday as the top of the south was lashed with heavy rain. SH6 was expected to stay closed until Friday. It was the direct link between Blenheim and Nelson, where a state of emergency was declared. The Royal New Zealand Air Force on Thursday deployed 25 personnel from Base Woodbourne to assist in Nelson Tasman.

Supplied A flooded Rai River spills over the road in the Rai Valley.

But in Rai Valley, The Millers Rest owner and local deputy fire chief Jamie Knight said the valley had been inundated with torrential rain since early Wednesday morning, and as a result, the rivers were “quite severely flooded”.

“We have multiple homes cut off, at this stage I don’t know of any that have gone underwater and have been flooded, but the rain has picked up in the last few hours,” Knight said about 3pm. “She’s starting to get pretty full on again, and things are rising even quicker than they were before.”

The Rai Valley, by 4pm on Thursday, had received about 320 millimetres of rain over the past two days, about four times the monthly average for August.

Supplied Two days of heavy rain has left the Rai Valley township battling to keep the floodwaters at bay.

Knight said he had ventured out to survey the area for damage and flooding and had seen “rapid increases” in the water levels with one stretch rising almost 45 centimetres in five minutes.

Knight said the downpour had left several tourists and stranded motorists staying in the settlement until the weather cleared.

“Most people seem to be hibernating, but we’ve had a few tourists stuck here, and we put a couple up in our car park for the night, and we’ve had a couple staying in the fire station, we’ve got a few truck drivers who are stranded here too,” Knight said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Saraya Walsh says Te Hora Marae, in Canvastown, is open to anyone in need.

Back in Canvastown, up on the hill, Te Hora Marae was offering shelter, if needed, to stranded motorists.

Saraya Walsh, who is niece of marae manager Billy Wilson, said the marae was a designated Civil Defence station as it sat high on a hill above the floodwaters. Wilson was stuck in Nelson on Wednesday night by the road closure.

Walsh said the marae had stocks of essential supplies.

“The Civil Defence dropped off a few boxes of essentials just before the road closed should anybody need anything. We’re quite prepared.”

Walsh said a lot of the surrounding roads in Canvastown were closed which was making it difficult for people to access help, but those who could, would be well looked after.

“We’ve got roasts, and meats, vegetables, bread, milk powder, sacks of potatoes, those sorts of things should anybody need it,” she said.

Walsh said the marae was open to everyone in the vicinity, but she was worried not everyone knew that help and support was available.

“Not a lot of people know, I suppose, if they’re not Māori they may not know that they are welcome up [here], that it’s a community place for people in need.

“Anyone’s welcome, anyone in need,” Walsh said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Avon Terrace, Nelson, homes are flooded by the Maitai River.

Meanwhile, drivers in Marlborough were urged to avoid non-essential travel. The MetService expected the Orange Heavy Rain Warning to last until 2am Friday morning, but more rain was forecast for the weekend.

The “alternative route” to Nelson, using SH63 and the Wairau Valley, was also closed by Thursday morning. It was closed on Wednesday but reopened for a few hours.

The Kenepuru Road, which was still being repaired after last year’s July flood, was blocked by multiple slips and trees.

Northbank Road, before the Onamalutu intersection, was closed due to a slip coming down. Crews were onsite on Thursday afternoon working to clear the slip. Port Underwood was closed between Robin Hood and Whites bays with trees across the road.

Check the status of local roads at www.marlborough.govt.nz/. Anybody needing a safe place to stay in the Canvastown area could call Billy Wilson on 027 468 4559.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF SH63 became the alternative route to Nelson, but was closed again on Thursday morning, between Inkerman and Anglesea streets, due to flooding.

Roads update (3.30pm)

Closed

State Highways

SH6, between Havelock and Hira is closed due to flooding.

SH63 between Inkerman and Anglesea streets due to flooding.

Local Roads

Port Underwood Road is closed between Robin Hood and Whites bays with trees down.

Northbank Road, before the Onamalutu intersection has closed due to a slip coming down.

Anakiwa Road, approximately 2km from the start of the road is closed with a slip blocking the road.

Kenepuru Road, from the Moetapu Bay turnoff is closed with trees down across the road.

Moetapu Bay Road is closed to heavy vehicles for the length of the road.

Wairau Bar Road

Northbank Road from Onamalutu Road intersection

Queen Charlotte Drive at Shakespeare Bay.

Centre Valley Road is closed 520m from the start of the road, beyond the final residence.

Ronga Road in Rai Valley

Opouri Road in Rai Valley

Wakamarina Road 13.3km in, approximately 1.5km before the end of the road.

Stump Creek Road is closed between 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road.

Port Underwood Road between Waikawa and Robinhood bays is closed to vehicles over 12.6m long.

Upton Downs Road in Seddon is closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146.

Awatere Valley Road is closed at Limestone Bridge.

Open

Tumbledown Bay Road is open to one lane at several locations, please drive with caution.

Para Road from SH1 intersection

Port Underwood Road has opened to one lane, please drive with caution.

Pak Lims Road, closed by Bridge

Slips

SH1 Koromiko blocking one lane, drive with caution

North Bank Road has several slips with the road down to one lane in these locations, drive with caution.

Kenepuru Road has several additional slips fallen today with the road down to one lane in these locations, drive with caution.

Port Underwood Road has had several additional slips fall today, including one before Karaka Point, when travelling from Picton.

Flooding