Marlborough marae offers shelter as Blenheim-Nelson roads flooded

Saraya Walsh says Te Hora Marae, in Canvastown, is open to anyone in need.

A Marlborough marae has offered shelter to stranded motorists as the main highway between Blenheim and Nelson is closed due to flooding.

Billy Wilson, who manages Te Hora Marae in Canvastown on State Highway 6, said his brother and niece were there on Thursday to welcome anyone who needed help, as he was stranded in Nelson overnight.

Wilson’s niece Saraya Walsh said the Ngāti Kuia marae was a designated Civil Defence station as it sat high upon a hill and above the floodwaters.

Walsh said the marae also had stocks of essential supplies should anybody in the community need them.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF SH63 became the alternative route to Nelson, but was closed again on Thursday morning between Inkerman and Anglesea streets due to flooding.

“The Civil Defence dropped off a few boxes of essentials just before the road closed should anybody need anything. We’re quite prepared.

“Which was pretty good timing really, any later, and we probably wouldn’t have got anything in.”

State Highway 6 closed on Wednesday and was expected to stay closed until Friday.

“The closure of State Highway 6 due to flooding between Havelock and Hira means there is no direct link between Blenheim and Nelson,” a council spokesperson said.

However, the “alternative route”, using SH63 and the Wairau Valley, was closed again on Thursday morning. It was closed on Wednesday but reopened for a few hours.

ANTHONY PHELPS Paddocks alongside State Highway 6, just out of Havelock, flooded on Thursday.

Walsh said a lot of the surrounding roads in Canvastown, not far from Havelock, were closed which was making it difficult for people to access help, but those who could, would be well looked after.

“We’ve got roasts, and meats, vegetables, bread, milk powder, sacks of potatoes, those sorts of things should anybody need it,” she said.

Walsh said the marae was open to everyone in the vicinity, but she was worried not everyone knew that help and support was available.

“Not a lot of people know, I suppose, if they’re not Māori they may not know that they are welcome up there, that it’s a community place for people in need.

“Anyone’s welcome, anyone in need,” Walsh said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Large sections of vineyard land, on SH6 or Middle Renwick Rd near Marlborough Airport, are flooded.

Walsh said Canvastown residents were weary of the floodwaters and high-tide later this afternoon.

“We’re waiting for the high tide around 2pm. The water can’t go anywhere once the tide comes in, it’s a bit tidal up the river, so come 2pm we’ll see what happens.

“That will probably be the worst timing, but at least it’s not in the middle of the night,” she said.

A red heavy rain warning was in place for Buller, Nelson Region and Westland until Thursday evening. Flooding had triggered evacuations, with 233 homes evacuated in the Nelson East area. About 160 households in Westport were asked to self-evacuate.

A state of emergency was declared across the West Coast on Tuesday and in Nelson Tasman on Wednesday.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Avon Terrace, Nelson, homes are flooded by the Maitai River.

Meanwhile, drivers in Marlborough were being urged to avoid non-essential travel.

The MetService expected the Orange Heavy Rain Warning to last until 2am Friday morning.

Road crews were out at daybreak on Thursday assessing the network following the overnight rain. Northbank Road from Onamalutu Road intersection was closed due to a slip. Queen Charlotte Drive at Shakespeare Bay was closed due to slips.

“With the same amount of rain experienced (Wednesday) forecast over the next 24 hours, additional slips on the roading network and other flood-related issues in some areas are likely,” a council spokesperson said on Thursday. Roads could close on short notice, she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The rain in Blenheim was steady on Wednesday and Thursday, but the town had escaped the worst of the weather.

In the Marlborough Sounds, Ōkiwi Bay Holiday Park owner Ian Montgomery said he was keeping an eye on the river that ran through the tiny township.

“At this stage the river hasn't come over. We're a bit worried about high tide today. Last night high tide was about 1.09am, I was up keeping an eye on it ... And this morning the creek is higher than it was last night.

“The rain seems to be coming in squalls, it was really heavy about 7am but it has eased again. During the night it was steady but not torrential.”

Montgomery had shifted things off the floor of his shop and made the place as watertight as possible. However, with the only road in affected by flooding, he was not expecting many customers, he said.

Check the status of local roads at www.marlborough.govt.nz/ or with Waka Kotahi before travelling.

Anybody needing a safe place to stay in the Canvastown area could call Billy Wilson on 027 468 4559.

Marlborough roads update:

Closed

State Highways

SH6, between Havelock and Hira is closed due to flooding.

SH63 between Inkerman and Anglesea streets due to flooding.

Local Roads

Pak Lims Road, closed by Bridge

Wairau Bar Road

Northbank Road from Onamalutu Road intersection

Queen Charlotte Drive at Shakespeare Bay.

Para Road from SH1 intersection

Centre Valley Road is closed 520m from the start of the road, beyond the final residence.

Ronga Road in Rai Valley

Opouri Road in Rai Valley

Wakamarina Road 13.3km in, approximately 1.5km before the end of the road.

Stump Creek Road is closed between 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road.

Port Underwood Road between Waikawa and Robinhood bays is closed to vehicles over 12.6m long.

Upton Downs Road in Seddon is closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146.

Awatere Valley Road is closed at Limestone Bridge.

Slips

SH1 Koromiko blocking one lane, drive with caution

Prices Road in Havelock

North Bank Road has several slips with the road down to one lane in these locations, drive with caution.

Kenepuru Road has several additional slips fallen today with the road down to one lane in these locations, drive with caution.

Port Underwood Road has had several additional slips fall today, including one before Karaka Point, when travelling from Picton.

Flooding