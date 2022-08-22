Flood-affected farmers 'going through the emotions' at they look to get cows out

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

Rai Valley remains cut off from both Blenheim and Nelson and there are ongoing concerns regarding stock welfare.

Sarah White, of the Marlborough Rural Support Trust, said Rai Valley farmers were dumping milk and many had lost hay and baleage supplies.

A meeting was planned for this week with representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries and farming groups to assess the area’s most immediate needs.

“Right now farmers are going through the motions, they know what to do, but we need to look ahead and make sure their needs are met,” White said.

Newshub/Supplied Helicopter footage taken on Sunday shows the extent of flooding damage across the Marlborough region following a storm earlier in the week.

“Their needs are mostly centred around machinery required to get their farms back up and running, feed to replace supplies washed away in floodwaters and manpower to repair damage,” she said.

Farmers were also investigating ways of sending their milking herds out of the area so they could be milked.

“With calving in full swing there were concerns over how farmers would cop,” White said.

Newshub/Supplied A helicopter took this picture on a fly over Marlborough on Sunday.

An update on the closures of State Highway 6, Nelson to Blenheim, and State Highway 63, from Renwick to Saint Arnaud was expected on Tuesday. State Highway 6 between Renwick and Havelock was restricted to emergency access only.

On Monday, Fonterra was only able to pick up milk from nine dairy farms out the 43 in Marlborough.

Marlborough Federated Farmers dairy sector spokesman Evan White said 70% of the dairy farms in the region were affected by the recent flood.

“Everyone is wet ... but around 30 dairy farms are affected from Havelock through to Canvastown to Rai Valley.”

“In the Rai Valley, the team on the ground delivered fence supplies to people they could get to. Vet supplies were delivered by helicopter over the weekend.”

Newshub/Supplied Flooding in Marlborough following a storm this week.

A meeting was held on Saturday with Federated Farmers and Civil Defence to try and co-ordinate efforts.

“Some of the farmers are buggered as you can imagine, and we just want to make sure everybody is accounted for and safe.

“Number one [priority] is access, we need the road open to Rai Valley for important vehicles like the milk tankers.”

With “an event” like the rain at the weekend, people went into “survival mode”, White said.

“That’s OK for a few days and then the adrenaline wears off, and you go into cleanup mode, and it's just the enormity of the task. There is a lot of fencing to do.”

Canvastown dairy farmer Sarah Johnson was busy on Monday trying to get fences back up on Blair Berkett’s farm on Kaiuma Bay Road, off State Highway 6, west of Havelock.

“At the moment, a lot of farms are having to hold the cows up and feeding them supplement, but we are all running out of supplement fast.

“Being in the middle of calving it is so flipping hard because we are busy and tired enough with that and now trying to find time to clean up and trying to get stock feed,” she said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express A slip being cleared 7km west of Havelock on Friday.

The milk of their 400 cows was not collected on Monday as roads remained closed.

Johnson said she was thankful to the local community for their help and support.

“Our community is really rallying together at the moment. We've just got a lot of people starting to volunteer to help do the fences here.

“Everybody is cooking, and donating food.

“We didn't get lunch yesterday because we were so busy and then ... food turned up, it was just incredible,” Johnson said.

Havelock resident Tersha Walsh, of Te Hora Marae committee, was in Canvastown on Monday to help.

“We are basically collecting and distributing food to all the farming families around, and giving them as much relief as we can.

“We will be using the marae just like our hub. Everyone can bring their food and donations and whatever they feel like they need to contribute or want to contribute,” Walsh said.