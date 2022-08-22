Huge slip of 'boulders and trees and God knows what' blocks rural Marlborough road
A small group of Marlburians have been cut off after a large slip blocked their only way in or out.
Janet Steggle said the North Bank-Onamalutu community was mostly “quite independent” people, but said she was worried about people running out of supplies and medicines.
“It’s a huge slip with boulders and trees and God knows what in it, so there’s no access at all.
“There’s no way out, there’s around 200 or so people that live on North Bank Road, and Onamalutu Road that are cut off.”
The heavy rain at the weekend had closed State Highway 6, just before the Wairau River bridge, at the intersection with Rapaura Rd.
The North Bank Rd turnoff was the other side of the bridge. The slip was about 2 kilometres along North Bank Rd.
“My husband and myself are OK as we’ve got a reasonable supply of food, but there are people who won’t have supplies in, there are people who want to go to work and can’t, there are people whose kids need to go to school and can’t,” Steggle said.
“There are people who have medical needs, people are having to cancel doctor’s appointments, and stuff like that because they can’t get out ... There are older people living up here and people need their prescriptions.
“If there was a medical emergency, they’d have to send a helicopter.”
Marlborough District Council crews were out on Monday morning assessing the damaged roads.
SH6 remained closed between Renwick and Havelock, except for emergency access. Para Road and Vickerman Street, of SH1, were both open due to floodwaters subsiding.
Motorists were urged to take care on the roads and avoid all non-essential travel.
Roads update
Open
- Vickerman Street Ford, Grovetown.
- Para Road.
Closed
State Highways
- SH63, between Renwick and St Arnaud is closed.
- SH6, between SH62/Rapaura Road and Hira is closed.
Local Roads
- Queen Charlotte Drive between Picton and Havelock.
- Old Renwick Road is closed between Hammerichs and Jacksons roads.
- Fairhall Diversion and the Ford on Old Renwick Road.
- Hammerichs, Thomsons/O’Dwyers and Jacksons Fords.
- Marina Drive in Picton, at the Beach Road intersection.
- Port Underwood Road from Waikawa Bay to Rarangi.
- Tumbledown Bay Road from 3.2km in.
- Waikakaho Road from number 715.
- Waihopai Valley Road is closed from the dam.
- Northbank Road is closed, 2.3km in from the start of the road.
- Jones Road is closed between the stop banks, approximately 2km along the road.
- Morgans Road Ford is closed.
- Chaytors Road between Wairau Bar Road and Bothams Bend Road.
- Terrace Road, Renwick.
- Boyce Street, Renwick.
- Anakiwa Road, approximately 2km from the start of the road is closed with a slip blocking the road.
- Kenepuru Road, from the Moetapu Bay turnoff is closed with trees down across the road.
- Moetapu Bay Road is closed for the length of the road.
- Wairau Bar Road.
- Centre Valley Road is closed 520m from the start of the road, beyond the final residence.
- Ronga Road in Rai Valley.
- Opouri Road in Rai Valley.
- Wakamarina Road 13.3km in, approximately 1.5km before the end of the road.
- Stump Creek Road is closed between 170m to 200m, accessible from either end of Rapaura Road.
- Upton Downs Road in Seddon is closed to heavy or wide vehicles from number 146.
- Awatere Valley Road is closed at Limestone Bridge.