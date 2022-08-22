Huge slip of 'boulders and trees and God knows what' blocks rural Marlborough road

A slip on North Bank Rd, just outside Renwick, on Monday morning.

A small group of Marlburians have been cut off after a large slip blocked their only way in or out.

Janet Steggle said the North Bank-Onamalutu community was mostly “quite independent” people, but said she was worried about people running out of supplies and medicines.

“It’s a huge slip with boulders and trees and God knows what in it, so there’s no access at all.

“There’s no way out, there’s around 200 or so people that live on North Bank Road, and Onamalutu Road that are cut off.”

The heavy rain at the weekend had closed State Highway 6, just before the Wairau River bridge, at the intersection with Rapaura Rd.

The North Bank Rd turnoff was the other side of the bridge. The slip was about 2 kilometres along North Bank Rd.

“My husband and myself are OK as we’ve got a reasonable supply of food, but there are people who won’t have supplies in, there are people who want to go to work and can’t, there are people whose kids need to go to school and can’t,” Steggle said.

“There are people who have medical needs, people are having to cancel doctor’s appointments, and stuff like that because they can’t get out ... There are older people living up here and people need their prescriptions.

“If there was a medical emergency, they’d have to send a helicopter.”

Marlborough District Council crews were out on Monday morning assessing the damaged roads.

SH6 remained closed between Renwick and Havelock, except for emergency access. Para Road and Vickerman Street, of SH1, were both open due to floodwaters subsiding.

Motorists were urged to take care on the roads and avoid all non-essential travel.

Roads update

Open

Vickerman Street Ford, Grovetown.

Para Road.

Closed

State Highways

SH63, between Renwick and St Arnaud is closed.

SH6, between SH62/Rapaura Road and Hira is closed.

Local Roads