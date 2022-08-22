Homeowner returns to find house 'filled up with trees and mud' near Picton

Darryl Heather-Phillips arrived back in Marlborough on Monday to find his house on Port Underwood Rd in the Marlborough Sounds unliveable.

“It's totally written off,” said Heather-Phillips, who added the house was built 13 years ago.

“It's devastating, it was built to be a family home for 100 years,” he said.

He had been in Queenstown when he got a call from a neighbour on Saturday, saying the flooding that wreaked havoc across Marlborough and the top of the south had badly damaged his house.

“We’ve never had any flooding here before,” Heather-Phillips said.

The top level of the house had been pushed several metres forward by the mud that had slipped from the hill behind.

“The house is filled up with trees and mud, we couldn't even salvage the cutlery from the kitchen,” he said.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF The top level of Daryl Heather-Phillips' house has been smashed and pushed forward several metres.

Heather-Phillips thought the mud and trees must had fallen down the hill behind his house “in one big whompf”.

“The back of the house is totally smashed,” he said.

Mud could be seen bursting out of a door on the bottom level, and the bottom level was flooded with around 30cm of water.

On Saturday, Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy fire chief Greg Frisken said a house was destroyed by a landslide in Waikawa.

The house on Port Underwood Rd was unoccupied when a landslide came down the steep gully and engulfed the building. The impact caused severe structural damage and there was mud all through the building, Frisken said.

It was not clear if Frisken was talking about Heather-Phillips’ house.

MATTHEW HAMPSON/STUFF The family home was built 13 years ago.

“There were two houses directly below this house and we evacuated two residents, and further down the bay, still in the path of the slip, was another four houses which we evacuated six people from.”

The Picton brigade also attended a callout at Harbour View Heights in Picton on Thursday, where a landslide fell away in front of a hillside house, causing a cavity under the concrete patio. The house was yellow-stickered, Frisken said.

A state of emergency was declared on Friday evening for Marlborough. The scale of the damage was thought to be worse than the storm of July 2021, which damaged 460km of the region’s roads and cut off residents in the Marlborough Sounds, Waihopai Valley and Awatere Valley for months.

Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls said on Saturday she understood there were several homes in the Kenepuru and outer Pelorus sounds that had been damaged by landslides and flooding. She was not aware of anyone injured by the mudslides.

MATTHEW HAMPSON A driveway being cleared on Arthur Crescent, Waikawa, on Monday morning.

The Marlborough District Council announced on Monday it would underwrite barge services into the Kenepuru and Queen Charlotte Sounds to assist residents impacted by the recent rain event.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it would be some time before road access in affected areas was restored so subsidising the service was “one way we can help those who are currently cut off”.

The subsidy would run in partnership with Johnsons’ Barge Service, in Havelock, and Kenny Barging in Picton.

“Locals and businesses are encouraged to work together with available transport services to make the trips as efficient and economic as possible,” Leggett said.

For further information visit the Johnson’s Barge Service Ltd Facebook page: www.facebook.com/johnsonsbargeserviceltd or the Kenny Barging Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kennybarging