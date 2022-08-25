Longer, stronger daffodils a product of the unpicked, says volunteer buncher

Volunteer Marianne Cleland said this year's daffodils seemed to be sturdier than usual after not being picked for the last two years due to Covid.

It was all hands on deck for the Cancer Society, in Marlborough, on Wednesday as volunteers rallied round to “bundle” and “bunch” thousands of flowers in time for Daffodil Day.

With the event returning on Friday for the first time in three years due to Covid cancellations, volunteers of all ages turned out to lend a helping hand at a makeshift warehouse in Blenheim’s Brayshaw Park.

Cancer Society Marlborough centre manager Felicity Spencer said the recruits were working “flat out” to meet the demand after a large shipment arrived a day late due to human error and road closures.

“We purchase some from a supplier down in Canterbury, but they were sent to Nelson in error, then they realised they couldn’t get across to Blenheim because of the damaged roads from the floods, [so] they had to drive back to Kaikōura and then up to Blenheim – a 10-and-a-half-hour round trip, and they arrived early [Wednesday] morning,” Spencer said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Cancer Society’s Christabella Grant, left, with a group of volunteers helping to get the bunches ready in time for Friday.

Spencer said volunteers from the Rotary Blenheim South Club had also been out and about collecting daffodils around Marlborough.

Rotary Club members Henny Vervaart and Greta Firth arrived with 40 buckets full of flowers, and said they had been collecting daffodils from around the region for the annual appeal for the past 16 years.

“We collect a lot of them from private gardens all over Marlborough. A lot of people plant them just for the Cancer Society, and are very generous in what they donate.

“The best bit about it is getting the chance to go out and see all the wonderful, private country gardens in the area,” Firth said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Rotary Blenheim South Club members Henny Vervaart and Greta Firth spent Wednesday morning picking daffodils from Marlborough gardens.

Back at HQ, students from Marlborough Boys’ College were helping out on the production line, making bouquets ready to be shipped out.

Year 9 student Wyatt Darrell said he volunteered for personal reasons.

“I’ve had family members who have had cancer in the past, so I wanted to do something to help out,” he said.

At the other end of the production line was retiree Margaret Mitchell, who said she had been helping out with Daffodil Day for 20 years or more, and quite enjoyed the work.

“It’s quite refreshing working with flowers. There are worse things you can do around the community than bundling flowers,” Mitchell said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Bunched daffodils on the cutting room floor of a makeshift warehouse at the Marlborough Vintage Car Club in Brayshaw Park.

There were fears that the recent spell of extreme weather could have devastated this year’s daffodil crops. But, instead, the stems of many daffodils seemed to be longer and thicker this year.

Volunteer buncher Marianne Cleland had a theory.

“Because they haven’t been picked for a couple of years, all the nutrients would have stayed in the soil, so they’ve come back stronger this year,” Cleland said.

The Cancer Society’s Hilary Gill said they aimed to arrange around 400 bundles before the Daffodil Day Appeal on Friday.