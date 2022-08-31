SH6 reopens restoring link between Nelson and Blenheim

The reopened section of State Highway 6 on the Whangamoa Saddle still has a number of one-lane sections. Motorists were warned to expect the trip between Blenheim and Nelson could take more than two hours, about half-an-hour more than normal.

The last closed section of State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson has reopened.

Before the road opened at 1pm, a queue of vehicles a few hundred metres long had formed in the Rai Vailley village, stretching from the welcome sign to end of the shops.

The queue was formed mainly of truck drivers, but also people returning to Nelson from holiday, lined up to get back at the earliest chance.

Car transporter Grant Palmer from Blenheim had the first truck in the queue.

READ MORE:

* Roadworks to close Whangamoa Saddle for three nights

* Roads reopen in Marlborough after flooding on SH6

* Flood-hit Nelson-Blenheim highway set to reopen after three days



The closure of the highway had forced him to take a long detour via Christchurch.

He said the road reopening would be a big help as the company he worked for had been “forking out more for fuel”.

“You can’t do much about it when nature calls,” he said.

Palmer said he was impressed by the time it took for roading crews to get the road back open, considering the flood and slip damage.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Traffic queued in Rai Valley on Wednesday morning, waiting for the last section of State Highway 6 to Nelson to reopen.

“They’ve been good, they’ve got it up and running in no time,” he said.

Waka Kotahi said the section over the Whangamoa Saddle, between Hira and Rai Valley, was the worst damaged section of the highway.

Getting it open for road users required "a massive effort", said Waka Kotahi transport systems manager for top of the south Andrew James.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Contractors have cleared 12,000 tonnes of spoil and debris from the worst-hit section of State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim.

“Over the last five days, we’ve had over 70 people working in the section each day,” he said.

"The crews have removed around 12,000 tonnes of spoil and debris. Another 12,000 tonnes of hard fill have been brought in, and 300 tonnes of asphalt has been laid.

"Six 31-tonne dump trucks and 10 diggers have been flat out getting the road in a safe condition for vehicles to use it."

James said State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson was nowhere near the state it was before the floods.

"What we have in place now are temporary measures to allow the road to reopen.

"Much more work will be needed to bring the road back up to its previous condition,” he said.

The main route between the two centres, SH6, was severely damaged by slips and flooding when an atmospheric river of rain brought a four-day deluge to Te Tauihu.

Road users were warned to expect the trip between Blenheim and Nelson could take more than two hours, compared, about half-an-hour more than normal.

There were multiple roadwork sections between Hira and Renwick, three locations subject to stop/go traffic controls, and multiple speed restrictions in place.

Further closures of State Highway 6 were expected to allow significant repairs to be carried out.

“This won’t happen until after State Highway 63 through the Wairau Valley is reopened, and an alternate route between Nelson and Blenheim is available,” James said.

"We are still planning the timing for the State Highway 6 closures and will make sure road users get plenty of advance notice of when they will occur.”

Waka Kotahi is urging residents and road users to drive carefully when using the highway, to keep travel to essential needs to minimise wait times and be aware more bad weather could see it closed at short notice.

In the meantime, State Highway 63 between Renwick and Saint Arnaud remains shut until at least the week of September 12, with the alternative State Highway 63 route taking longer to fix because of a washed out bridge.