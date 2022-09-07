Rainbow ski field to close early after rains spoil season

Rainbow Ski Area has been using its 13 snow guns to try to restore the snowpack washed out by the August storm.

After a roller coaster season, a storm and road closures are ending Rainbow's ski season four weeks earlier than scheduled.

The top of the south skifield had a spectacular start on June 24, two weeks earlier than expected after six days of "extraordinary" snow.

Rainbow Ski Area mountain manager Thomas Harry while the season started out with great promise, Mother Nature had other ideas with the four-day deluge in mid-August. It will now close this Sunday.

"It's a bit of a shame, we had a terrific couple of months leading up to the great rain, but this is the way the snow business goes at times, and we had to close for a number of reasons.

Stuff has travelled over the flooded Marlborough region to examine the extent of the damage after last week's devastating storm.

"We have had a lot of cancellations midweek for our school bookings due to the road still being closed to Blenheim.

"It's been a real shame to get this huge event [August storm], but not just for us, for the whole region. People are going to be cleaning up for a long time. It sucks."

SUPPLIED Originally set to close on October 9, Rainbow Ski Area will close four weeks early, on Sunday, September 11.

The two main highways, State Highway 6 and 63, between Blenheim and Nelson were badly damaged by slips and flooding, affecting access to the Rainbow Ski Area near the alpine village of St Arnaud, about halfway between the two centres. State Highway 6 was reopened last week, but State Highway 63, the main route from Blenheim, remains closed.

Harry said the ski area had been struggling to maintain a decent snowpack after the mid-August storm washed it out.

"Typically at this time of year the temperatures are increasing, we are moving into spring, and you are relying on stockpiles from June, July and August, to carry through to the end date.

"And looking just at the way the weather pattern has been going, and how thin now the snowpack is mid-mountain, it's not a problem we can snow-make our way out of it.

"We are learning new pattern, it's a northerly dominant weather system which brings a warmer year than normal. It does make it tough to operate," Harry said.

The ski field 100km from Blenheim normally manages about 70 days of skiing a season, through to early October.

Harry said the 35 employees have been given notice and will work through to this Sunday.

"A lot of them will carry on to new journeys and chase another season or go skiing down south.

"We have got a lot of tidying up to do. We've got a lot of stuff to put away and to decommission for the season, and then we'll probably take a well deserved break.

"It's been fairly frantic from the start having so much snow, it wasn't the typical beginning, and the craziness of the storm and all that, so we're all pretty knackered."