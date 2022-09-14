Marlborough's MS support group aims to tackle isolation

The Face of MS in Marlborough David Robinson said the loss of mobility meant some MS sufferers were effectively housebound, which could result in mental health issues.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand’s MS Awareness week has been relaunched this week.

The aim is raise enough money to retain dedicated staff who support sufferers and their whānau with day-to-day, and long term needs.

As part of the awareness week, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) societies across the country are holding special fundraising events. Marlborough MS and Parkinson's Society hosted a dinner and auction night at the Bamboo Garden Restaurant on Tuesday evening.

MS is a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves, resulting in nerve damage that disrupts communication between the brain and the body. MS can cause many different symptoms, including vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

The Marlborough MS and Parkinson's Society’s secretary Barbara Hutchinson said there were around 130 Marlburians with the condition, and it was good to be able to raise money and awareness for the cause again.

READ MORE:

* Wellness centre could 'change lives' of those with neurological conditions in Canterbury

* Multiple sclerosis volunteer approaching 40 years' service

* Multiple sclerosis fun walk raises thousands to support Manawatū patients



“For the last few years, fundraising have been affected by Covid, like everything else. In the past we would do it the old way with street corner collections, standing in the street waving our tins, but all of that went by the by with Covid, so this is the first year when we are back out among the public,” she said.

“All of our organisations throughout NZ are running functions and raising the awareness of MS and the disease and raising funds to be able to continue to employ people to work with, and provide support both for the person with the disease and their families that support them.

“So we run all sorts of activities including exercise classes, lunches, places for the partners to get together and talk and help share the load of looking after someone with MS,” she said.

One of those heavily involved with the Marlborough MS and Parkinson's Society’s support is Blenheim resident and keen gardener David Robinson who was diagnosed with the disease 18 years ago.

Andy Brew/Stuff Robinson said the Marlborough MS and Parkinson's Society would be working to combat isolation for its members.

Robinson, who has secondary progressive MS (SPMS), said a major focus for the society this year would be in tackling loneliness and isolation amongst those living with the disease.

“Being part of the society helps with getting to meet other people with MS, and you can talk about your condition, talk about what works for you and what doesn’t, there’s all these little things, there’s lots of tips to be passed on really, so it has been really useful.

“It’s just having a group of people you can talk to. It can get pretty tough sometimes, but fortunately I’ve got a really strong support group,” he said.

Robinson said the loss of mobility and ensuing isolation wasn’t conducive to people’s mental health.

Andy Brew/Stuff Members of the Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinsons Society Marlborough Inc during the annual national Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week. Sue Mears, left, Noeleen Thomson, Ruth Newman, Brenda Green, Sandra McLachlan, MS sufferer Judith Allen, and Lois Webb.

“We’ll be stepping up the carer’s support, and we’re also trying to grow the social side of things. Being stuck at home is as much a mental issue as it is a physical one.

“I’m not actually housebound, but there are quite a few that are, and it can’t be good for their mental health. As a society, we need to address this.

“Trying to reach people who are housebound can be really tough, but we must keep trying,” Robinson said.

Another member of the society is Sue Mears who is a carer for her husband who has MS.

“We’re a carers’ group and offer each other moral support. People just really support each other. It’s like joining a club,” she said.

The national Multiple Sclerosis Awareness week runs from 12-18 September, and anyone wishing to get involved or donate to the cause can visit http://www.msnz.org.nz for more information.