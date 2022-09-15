Kaikōura rallies in wake of boating tragedy

Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on September 10 near Kaikōura.

The Kaikōura community is rallying as it responds to the boating tragedy that left five people dead.

The accident last Saturday morning near Goose Bay, south of Kaikōura, is the latest disaster to rock the tourist town.

The 2016 earthquake, followed by the last two years of border restrictions due to Covid-19 have taken a toll on the town’s tourist operators.

But mayor Craig Mackle said the community remained resilient, with people rallying round in support, from helicopter pilots’ search rescue efforts, to volunteers serving coffee.

“Our small community is very tight-knit, and a tragic event such as this is felt by everyone. It makes me really proud to see how we all continue to come together and support each other in times of adversity.”

An 8.5m chartered boat carrying 11 passengers for a bird watching expedition capsized shortly after 10am on Saturday.

Six people were recovered alive, while police dive squad staff recovered the bodies of the remaining passengers: Maureen Pierre, Peter Charles Hockley and Diana Stewart from Christchurch, and Cathye​ Haddock​ and Susan Cade from Lower Hutt.

Mackle said it would take some time to understand what happened while Maritime New Zealand completed its investigation.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle talks to the media watched by Detective Sergeant Michael Whitty about the boating tragedy in Kaikōura.

“It’s a strange feeling. I’ve been out there on the water with commercial fisherman and you know there’s always a risk, but you never would have connected it with bird watching.”

Kaikōura is expected to be packed this weekend for the Kaikōura Hop.

Destination Kaikōura chairperson Lynette Buurman said the community was “feeling a bit numb” on Monday as it came to terms with the weekend’s events.

“Whatever’s happened, it’s a massive and tragic accident. We feel for those who lost loved ones so suddenly, and as an operator, I feel for the operator involved.”

Buurman’s company, Encounter Kaikōura, sent two boats out to join the search and rescue efforts.

“We have amazing emergency services and if we are asked to do something, we just step in and do it. It’s the advantage of living in a small town.”

She said the community was resilient and would bounce back. Safety was a priority for Kaikōura’s tourism operators and Buurman said any lessons from Maritime New Zealand’s investigation would be taken on board.