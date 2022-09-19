Picton, Waitohi or both? Mixed views on renaming port town

Outgoing Picton-based councillor David Oddie thinks it’s only a matter of time before Picton is renamed Waitohi.

Long-serving Picton councillor David Oddie said some people “just stopped talking” to him when he proposed a change to the area’s original Māori name Waitohi in 2020.

“When I raised it a few years ago we had those that were determined to keep the name Picton and those that were really looking forward to it being changed to Waitohi.

“It’s always one of those difficult political conversations to have, and there were people that just stopped talking to me after I said that I wanted the name changed to Waitohi – but that’s just life in a small town.”

Oddie, who is not standing for re-election to the Marlborough District Council next month, said it would probably be a conversation for other people to have.

“I’ve done my bit in the past for it and whether we could get the name change across the line, but I’m more than happy to have a dual name usage.

“Personally I think it’s only a matter of time (before we have a name change), but how that finally gets pushed across the line, I don’t know. I gave it my best crack.”

Te Ātiawa kaumātua and historian Mike Taylor has written histories on both Waitohi and Sir Thomas Picton and said there was a growing consensus among the community to revert to its original Māori name.

“It’s always been Te Weranga o Waitohi, it’s always been known as the Waitohi Valley, and it still is.

“He (Picton) used to slaughter women and kids, he’s never stepped foot in the country. It’s not only Māori who want it changed, it’s people from the whole community.

“Speaking to people who have approached most people back a change, even the schools that I’ve been in contact with seem to be going in that direction too.”

To change the name of a city or town in New Zealand first requires the support of the relevant local authority before the New Zealand Geographic Board will consider a proposal. The board has its own detailed process to consider changes, including consultation.

Word on the street

Stuff went to the streets of Picton to get views on whether the town should be renamed Waitohi.

Picton resident Curt Evans said he did not have a problem with a name change.

"Personally, I don’t have a problem with it. I think to link them together (Waitohi – Picton) would probably be best as there will probably be a few people who will have trouble with it.”

John Andrell said he didn’t like the idea of a name change at all.

“No. I like it just the way it is now. I can’t say what I really think.”

Jan Long said she had no quarrels with the idea.

“They can please themselves, it’s fine by me, not a problem.”

Hospitality worker Julie Rosie said didn’t have any problems with the idea either.

“Yes, I think that would be OK.”

Student Tereariki Vardy was all for the town being renamed Waitohi.

“Yeah, that would be good. It would be good to represent the town’s Māori heritage.”

Teresa Thomson, who was having coffee with a friend in the main street, said it was a good time for a change with Kiwi’s attitudes changing.

“We’re all for it. We were born and bred here, so in terms of returning our rohe (iwi territory) to their original names, we tautoko (support) te kaupapa (principles for action). It’s a different era now with all Kiwis buying into the idea – not just Māori.”

Crown Tavern publican George Emorfopoulos was not in favour of a change.

“I think it’s wrong. So, if they change Picton are they going to change the whole country? Are we going to rename Christchurch or Wellington? Though there’s always two sides to it, so I suppose a solution would be to have a shared name.”