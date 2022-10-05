The secondhand book store closing down because no-one wants to buy it

Still Books owner Colin Payne put the store on the market earlier this year, but with no buyers he was having to close down.

A secondhand bookshop that has been in Blenheim for more than three decades is closing.

Still Books owner Colin Payne said it was not an easy decision to close, and find somewhere for the store’s 20,000 books, but the “town had changed over Covid”, which was the “final nail in the coffin”.

“It is not as busy, and during lockdown people bought stuff online and when they do that it's hard to get them back ... ” Payne said. “The foot traffic is less and everything still has to be paid for.”

The Scott St store had been on the market for most of 2022, and although there was some interest it “never came to anything”.

“I am really gutted that no-one is taking it over because it has been my baby for a while. But it's time to retire,” said Payne, who had owned Still Books for the past 10 years.

The shop was having a closing down sale, with books costing anywhere from $5 to $300, he said.

“There is a market for old books, especially ... interesting regional history and stuff like that, they are never going to be replaced by computers ... “We have a New Zealand section with regional history and a lot of people are interested in that sort of thing, and New Zealand writers, writing about back country life. We have quite a good Antarctic and mountaineering section as well.”

The store had a lot of antique books, with “really interesting old collectables” that some people would buy “just to make their bookcase look nice”, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Bill McIntyre said the more cluttered a second-hand bookshop was the better.

Browsing the books on Monday was bibliophile Bill McIntyre, who had moved back to New Zealand after 20 years in Australia. He was happy he had unearthed Swagger Country, by Jim Henderson.

“There is something about [a] secondhand bookshop, the more cluttered it is, the better because you find things.

“Libraries are great, but I prefer this because if I buy a book, whether it's new or secondhand, and I enjoy it, I hang on to it. And bookshops with new books are so expensive. I can come in here, and walk out with half a dozen books, so it's a real shame.

“When I first discovered [this] place in Blenheim, I thought 'fantastic', because I love books.

“It is my second time here, and now it's closing down. I am not sure how long it is going to stay open, but I will come back again,” McIntyre said.

Payne said the store would close for good by the end of the month.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Sisters Charlotte, 10, and Aimee Stuart, 12, came out of the secondhand bookshop on Monday with a total of 13 books.

Tash Stuart was in the store on Monday with her mother and two girls Aimee and Charlotte, who left with 13 books between them.

“When I saw the ‘closing’ sign I thought it was a real shame, especially for those locally owned shops, that's the really sad thing about it, but I can understand why they have to do that,” Stuart said.

But Still Books had also become known for its home-brew equipment, a side of the business Payne grew over the years.

“I grew that part a bit, because it's an interest of mine, I do it myself. But it is one of the things that you can buy online, so we have to keep our prices competitive.

“A lot of people are doing that, especially with the price of liquor going up, making your own is quite a viable option.

“You can make your own beer, wine and spirits. Most of the trade has actually been people making their own spirits. New Zealand is one of the few countries in the world you are allowed to make your own spirits legally.”