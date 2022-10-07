'Welcome to Blenheim': noisy night part of life in wine country

A screenshot of a flight radar map showing helicopters in action over Marlborough vineyards on Thursday night to protect them from frost.

The roar of frost-fighting helicopters above Marlborough vineyards is just part of life in the wine country, say residents.

When she bought her property between two vineyards on Old Renwick Rd two years ago, Rachael Craven knew what to expect.

Her partner supervised a vineyard in the Waihopai Valley, so she knew the requirements for frost-fighting at this time of year, and other machinery during the annual harvest.

SUPPLIED Snowfalls have blanketed parts of the South Island as the spring cold snap moves across the country.

Craven has a 10-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter and said they loved living near vineyards.

"My kids love seeing the helicopters and watching the harvesters and the tractors and stuff working.”

Craven's partner got called out at 10pm on Thursday and was out all night managing the frost on his vineyard.

"I didn't get much sleep, just because the helicopter was going over home. But once you know what it is, it's fine. You kind of just adapt to it really,” Craven said.

"They were still going at 7am when I left for work. They do a good job, and a lot of money and stuff goes into it. I feel sorry for the helicopter pilots that have to stay up all night.

"People don't like it, but it is what it is. Welcome to Blenheim.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Choppers are used to push down an inversion layer so warm air is blown down onto the settling frost.

Marlborough remains New Zealand largest wine producing region with 29,415 hectares, according to the last New Zealand Wine vineyard report.

Frost fans were readied and helicopters were put on standby from Wednesday when a cold front hit the country threatening Marlborough’s budding vines and blooming cherries.

More than 20 helicopters sprung into action on Thursday night as temperatures plummeted, pushing warm air down to prevent frost settling on the vines.

Long-time Blenheim resident Bernice Spowart was woken up at 2am on Thursday.

After initially thinking it was a truck, she realised it was helicopters doing frost protection work.

"It was the loudest I have ever heard."

"It doesn't bother me, but I do feel sorry for the people next door. She's got three young children, and it was very loud last night.

"But it's only for a short time. It's not as if it was every night."

Spowart said she saw a lot of people online complaining about the noise.

"If there is an airport in a township, and you build a house next to it, well whose fault is it if you are going to hear the airplane?

"They have just got to accept life."

Another cold start is forecast on Saturday morning in Blenheim with a minimum of zero degrees Celsius, before temperatures rise over the weekend.