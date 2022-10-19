Good heavens: Things are looking up for observatory after wet and cloudy winter

The Omaka Observatory opened in late June, days before the heavens opened up in the wettest July on record.

When Omaka Observatory opened its doors at the end of June to let the public have a close-up view of the heavens, astronomer Lee Harper didn’t anticipate the heavens opening up for weeks-on-end.

But, despite the incessant downpours, cloud-covered skies and a waterlogged car park for long periods straight after its launch, Harper said he couldn’t be happier with the charitable trust’s first few months of operation.

“We’ve had about 600 people come through the observatory since we opened, half of which have been school kids and the other half have been tours, but the weather has been quite a hamper, opening an observatory in the wettest July on record wasn’t the smartest of moves.

“It’s been really good, and our school holiday programme sold out last week which was really cool.

“The school kids are loving it. I’m very proud of my little book of thank you letters from the school kids saying how much they’ve enjoyed it,” he said.

Harper said they were fortunate any storm damage to the observatory’s infrastructure was minimal, but the rain-sodden ground had prevented tours taking place that resulted in a loss of income needed to finance school group trips.

“We’ve had quite a lot of bad weather consistently since we opened. The good news was we had no real damage to the site, things got quite a bit waterlogged, and some of 50 flaxes we planted on the walkway got swamped, but no serious damage, just very wet.

“We couldn’t get buses on the site for a good week or so after the last heavy rain, so we had to cancel quite a lot of tours.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Springtime and more settled weather mean things are looking up for Omaka Observatory Charitable Trust president Ken Hippolite, left, and chairperson Lee Harper.

“And we’ve got a lot of interest from more schools coming through, so we’ve got to run more commercial events to fund the school groups. Being the charity we are, the tour groups pay for the school groups, so we’ve got a bit of a backlog at the moment with the school groups,” he said.

Harper said it had been a busy few weeks for the observatory’s Astro-Tour Guides with a full school holiday schedule followed by a couple of special events in conjunction with the Marlborough Museum and Heritage Festival.

The observatory on Friday held a Māori Celestial Navigation night where trust president Ken Hippolite, of Ngāti Kuia, explained how Māori used to navigate by the stars and the celestial significance of the stars for Māori.

“The Māori Celestial topic was very popular and Ken’s talk went down very well, so we’ll run that event again,” Harper said.

The observatory was to team up with the team at the Edwin Fox ship, in Picton, on Wednesday evening for a tour of the boat and a navigation night where stargazers would learn how ancient seafarers made their way across oceans before the invention of GPS.