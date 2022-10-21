From weeds to Wimbledon ('maybe one day'): How a tiny tennis club turned it around

Renwick Tennis Club members, from left, Geart Kingma, captain Anna Simpson, Leigh Andrews, Tony Andrews and Stuart Paul with their Tennis Canterbury Club of the Year trophy.

Four years ago, Renwick Tennis Club had 10 members, a ramshackle clubhouse and three neglected courts with weeds coming up through the cracks.

Today, the club boasts hundreds of active members, newly refurbished clubrooms, four pristine, azure-blue tennis courts that wouldn’t look or feel out of place at the Rod Laver Arena, and a Club of the Year award.

The club’s secretary, and founding member, Leigh Andrews said the transformation, and resulting success was down to the dedication of those at the club who petitioned for grants, held fundraising events and traded their tennis racquets for tools to help with the rebuild.

“In 2018, these clubrooms were falling down, the courts were in disrepair with cracks all through them, and there were weeds growing out [of] the courts and the roots from a hedge were coming up through the ends [of the courts].

“Everybody used to complain about them, so we just decided to get a group of us together who were keen, and the momentum just started from there,” she said.

Members had volunteered hundreds of hours of hard work to help with the rejuvenation of the club and its facilities – with their efforts being noticed far beyond the small Marlborough town.

Tennis Canterbury recently awarded Renwick Club of the Year 2021/22 in recognition of their endeavours after they were nominated by Marlborough Tennis’ Hilary Wilkey in honour of their “phenomenal” achievements.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The new clubhouse with kitchen and toilet facilities is “incomparable” to how it looked back in 2018.

“In 2018 they had three very poor courts, a run-down shack of a clubhouse, and now they have four beautiful courts, a wonderful brand-new clubhouse and lots and lots of members and lots and lots of people playing tennis. The quality of the courts is incomparable to what they had before.

“It’s all been done by volunteers, they have no paid staff, so it’s been a great team effort. I can’t praise them enough. What they’ve done out at Renwick is absolutely phenomenal, for a little place like Renwick, tennis is more than alive and well, it’s absolutely booming. It’s just brilliant to see,” Wilkey said.

Andrews said the award took members by surprise. They were just happy to have been nominated.

“We didn’t think we’d win it, it’s a bit like the Oscars, the nomination is all that matters, so we said it’s nice to get a mention, but then we got a phone call the next day and were told we’d won it.”

Andrews said the club had become so popular that player numbers continued to grow, with a mix of local school children, adults and retirees seeing memberships surpass 100 for the past four seasons – with 126 enrolled last year.

Club captain Anna Simpson said community spirit also played a huge part in its success, with members as young as 8 playing alongside those well into their retirement years.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The club’s secretary Leigh Andrews points out the huge cracks on the courts in 2018 before the team rallied to fix them.

“I think it’s been the culture of Renwick which has really been the draw card, with new members coming on board, it’s our motto – ‘Family, Friends and Fun’,” Simpson said.

The club’s eldest member, 77-year-old former police officer, builder and cancer survivor Stuart Paul said he was more than happy to put down the racquet and pick up a hammer when needed as he set about constructing a new spectators’ deck alongside fellow members Geart Kingma and Tony Andrews.

Paul said he used play a lot of tennis in his youth, and was looking to rekindle his passion in retirement when he stumbled across the club and popped along for a game.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Club captain Anna Simpson, left, with fellow members Tony Andrews, Stuart Paul and Geart Kingma as they lay new decking.

“I used to play when I was younger, so I came out one day for a social game a few years ago, and Mary the captain said ‘you’re too good for social, you’re in my team’, so that was it, and I’ve played in the team ever since.

“I was a builder, carpenter and joiner by trader, so I get commandeered for these types of things,” he said, standing over the deck’s foundations.

Paul, who also helped lay the new courts, said the club was keeping him active in his retirement.

“I had prostate cancer, but they whipped it out .... So that was great, they got it in time, and now I’m back playing tennis and building decks.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Anna Simpson warms up ahead of competition night at Renwick Tennis Club.

“The new court has made a huge difference. Our numbers are growing so big, with three courts you had people stood around twiddling their thumbs, but with another court we can get more people playing,” Paul said.

Andrews said the revamp had so far cost in the region of $95,000 and the next dream would be to put in floodlights that would allow evening events and competitions.

“We got pricing estimates for floodlights recently, and it’s pretty expensive. We would be spending just as much as it cost to put in the whole lot (courts and clubrooms) and more. We’re not Wimbledon. Maybe one day,” Wilkey said.

Anybody wanting to get involved with the club can visit https://clubspark.kiwi/RenwickTennisClub for more information.