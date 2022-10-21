The at-times 'unhealthy' way of getting children back in the water

Grovetown School pupils, from left, Jett Waters, 5, Izzy Borosova-Bradley, 10, Madeline Park, 10, Freddie Holdaway, 6, and Charlie Pears-Moleta, 5, in the school pool with principal Eve Sutherland, back left, and parent Anneka Waters.

They say swimming and eating don’t go. But that’s not always the case.

In Grovetown, a tight-knit community north of Blenheim, the school community is planning to use their old – and new – family recipes to get their children back in the water.

Grovetown School has produced a cook book to help raise the $33,000 it needs to fix its quake-damaged, and leaking, pool.

School principal Eve Sutherland, who started at the school a year ago, said they had to completely stop using the pool, which had been patched up several times since the 2016 earthquake.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Michelle Carroll and her friends have taken a rather chilly dip in Lake Pearson at Arthur's Pass, Carroll raising money to support a Christchurch residential eating disorder facility due to open next year.

READ MORE:

* Nine Taranaki Memorial Halls get funding for renovations

* Swannanoa School pool steals the show on first day of term

* Family rallies to support mum with melonoma



“It is about $300 to $400 each time, and we had to do it every year, that's why we are trying to raise the money to have it properly fixed for our children and for our community.

“Potentially we can use it, but we would need to be filling it up every single day and that's just very costly with water, especially over summer when water is such a commodity, everyone needs it,” Sutherland said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Grovetown School has been papering over the cracks in its pool since it was damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. It’s time for a more permanent solution.

Grovetown School had 80 pupils, who would use the pool every day in summer. The community also used it after-hours, at weekends and during holidays. People could buy a key for after-hours access.

“Realistically, schools don't have money ... and unfortunately the ministry is not in a position to fund the fixing of school pools, which is why so many school pools are closing around New Zealand at the moment.

“Our community didn't know it was going to be so costly to fix the pool. It is really costly, however, so important for our children.

“We have a great community here that really gets behind our children,” said Sutherland, who added the school would be applying for grants too.

To help out parents and students had been putting together their favourite recipes in a 100-page cookbook, put together by mother-of-two Anneka Waters.

“It seems a bit daunting to raise that amount of money, but we've been fundraising hard, and this is just one of the fundraisers that we are doing.

“I love the idea that everyone contributes, it's got really good recipes, everyone's favourites and tried-and-true.

“There are even some recipes in here – a tomato sauce and a sponge top pudding – which are four generations of the same family going to Grovetown School.

“It has been pretty exciting to see that all come in actually, because they are all so different. There have been some vegetarian ones, there's been a few sorts of healthier ones, and then there has been the ones that are really unhealthy,” Waters said.

Waters said the school community felt strongly about the pool's importance.

“Water safety for our kids is vital in our province, with the rivers, lakes and sea right at our doorstep.

“Having our pool back up and running will mean that our kids will again be able to have daily swimming lessons over summer, and gain the life-long water confidence and skills to keep them safe.”

The Grovetown School cookbook is $20, available at the end of October at the school and at Bikefit, 24 Market St, Blenheim.