New Kaikōura subdivision to provide housing options

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty says the town struggles with housing for the elderly.

Will Doughty cannot wait for work to begin on a new subdivision to provide housing options for Kaikōura residents.

The Kaikōura District Council chief executive says the town desperately needs new housing to fill gaps in the market.

‘‘Kaikōura really needs temporary housing and older person’s housing units,’’ Doughty says.

‘‘We had some temporary housing units after the earthquakes, but we do struggle with older person’s housing.

‘‘We have a big issue with a lot of elderly having to move away because we don’t have the facilities, which means they are leaving behind their family support networks.’’

The town received a boost in July, when Housing Minister Megan Woods announced a $7.8 million funding agreement for Kaikōura from Kāinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

‘‘When we had the Kāinga Ora staff here they couldn’t believe the view,’’ Doughty said, at the seven hectare Vicarage Views site.

It is the former site of the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) workers’ village.

Both developments are in partnership with Garry Robertson, the owner of Ocean Ridge, a 130-hectare development located to the south of Kaikōura.

The funding will pay for roading, footpaths and a cycle way to connect Ocean Ridge with Vicarage Views, local schools and the town centre.

Doughty says the total cost of the infrastructure is estimated at $12 million, with the council’s contribution being $175,000.

The balance will be funded by the developer.

‘‘In a way, Garry is doing more than a standard development contribution in giving more funding and support because he really wants to see this place be supported and take off,’’ Doughty says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A developer hopes to file a resource consent bid this month for a new housing subdivision in Kaikōura.

Stage one is the Vicarage Views development, which is subject to a resource consent and the necessary building consents. It is expected to comprise 83 homes, with 43 qualifying for the First Home Grant House Price Cap ($700,000), of which 20 are older person’s units.

Robertson says he hopes to file the resource consent application this month. The older person’s housing, comprising one to two bedroom units with a carport on 250m2 to 350m2 sites, will be located in the centre.

It will be surrounded by three-bedroom family homes.

‘‘We want to make them as affordable as possible. There is a dire shortage of new homes and rentals in the town,’’ Robertson says.

‘‘I will do anything to help young people into a home, particularly anyone who is new to town and has something to offer.

‘‘We want to grow the town.’’

He says his first preference will be to support local builders and tradespeople.

A further 350 sections are expected to be opened up at Ocean Ridge. The council has also applied for Three Waters ‘‘Better Off’’ funding so it can assist Environment Canterbury with flood protection works on the Kowhai River, to the west and south of Kaikōura.

A 1993 flood saw the Kowhai River burst its banks and flow into the town centre.