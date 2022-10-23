Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrates 150 years of service to the community

The brigade leather buckets were replaced in 1892 with their first hose reel.This picture was taken in front of the Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade fire shed on the council reserve, corner of Auckland St and Broadway St, on February 2, 1900.

For its 150th anniversary, the Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade took a trip down memory lane on Saturday to celebrate the evolution of the brigade over its long history in the area.

A devastating fire on Nelson Square at the Rifleman Hotel, now the Crow Tavern, saw the Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade formed in 1872.

For the first 37 years, the brigade did not have a proper fire station or fire bell, using the Holy Trinity Anglican Church's bell, to summon members.

In 1892, the first hoses replaced leather bucket, and a year later, the brigade applied to council for funds to build a meeting room.The first fire station was officially opened in 1909 on Wairau Rd, which is now the Hall beside the Early Learning Centre opposite the skate park.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Volunteer firefighters from brigades around the top of the south take part in a live structure fire training exercise in the Wairau Valley.

The brigade moved to a new station on High St in 1955, which was replaced 40 years later by a new building on the same site.

About 100 people attended the celebration held at the Queen Charlotte College this weekend, including the oldest serving volunteer fireman in New Zealand, Rayner Henson.

Henson was 22 when he signed up at the Picton brigade in 1954.

“One of the firemen didn't have a licence and I had a vehicle.

“We had the old caulk helmet, a woollen bunker coat, woollen pants and Jackboots.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Wayne Wytenburg, left, with 62 year veteran, Rayner Henson.

“When we had fires on the hills, which was fairly often, we didn't have helicopters to rely on, so we ended up actually fighting fires.

“You ended up getting ahead of a fire and cutting fire breaks and back burning and that kind of thing ... It was fairly hard work in those days. But it was like a big family, everybody got on well together.”

Henson, 91, stepped down from the fires service when he was 84, after 62 years of service.

“When the alarm goes on, I still got up on the deck down to see which way the engines go on,” Henson said.

Chief fire officer Wayne Wytenburg, who has been with the brigade for 35 years, said there has been only been 15 fire chiefs in the brigade’s 150 years, which goes to show the average tenure.

“It's a bit more than a hobby. It starts off as a commitment to your community and the excitement of jobs we go through. It is still a good way to meet people in the community, but it is a commitment.

“And our service has changed. We are not just doing fires anymore. We are doing emergency stuff, so we're going to CPR as we are going to medical events.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff A devastating fire on Nelson Square at the Rifleman Hotel, now the Crow Tavern, saw the Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade formed in 1872.

“We are doing car accidents, we are doing fires, and we are doing silly rescues, like cats up trees occasionally, or a kid with his hand stuck in a video recorder. It has changed a lot in the past 10 years.

“This event is a little bit of the icing on the cake for something that we do. People get a small reward for what they commit to doing,” Wytenburg said.

Willie Abel, who is a senior firefighter at Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade, received his Gold Star award for 25 years service at the anniversary celebration.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Willie Abel has received his Gold Star award for 25 years service this weekend. Here at the 150th anniversary celebration with his three children Sam, left, Angie and Tim and his wife Donna.

“Nothing major stands out [from the 25 years], except when I went to a house fire.

“We were leaving the station, and we were following my exact route to home, I was only 80 meters from home, and I had to turn around and see where we were going.”

Abel served for more than 40 years in the New Zealand Forest Service, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Fire Service and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“I am still an active member. We have a really good brigade, a really good team,” Abel said.