Deadline looms for Blenheim Xmas Parade float registrations

The call has gone out for groups to get their floats in order for this year’s Blenheim Christmas Parade as the deadline for registrations loom.

Local schools, groups and businesses wishing to showcase their bespoke floats and take part in the annual celebration have until November 14 to register.

The parade’s organiser and event manager Katrina Lange said after last year’s cancellation, this year’s numbers were looking promising.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Blenheim Christmas Parade Go Pro Timelapse from the perspective of a parade walker

“We currently have approximately 18 floats registered varying from fire engines to marching bands, primary schools, businesses and community group floats all with a Christmas theme.”

Organisers were anticipating approximately 10 to 15 more and would encourage groups to enter as soon as possible.

Lange said the parade had been running for more than 20 years.

“It’s really great for the Christmas spirit and the whole town really comes alive it’s just a really iconic and important celebration of Christmas for families. The streets are packed with thousands of people in town,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Santa rides his sleigh through the streets of Blenheim during the 2017 Christmas Parade.

Competitions would be held for the best float, best marching group and best community group.

“Although everything’s Christmas themed, people have different interpretations of that and people get really creative with it, and it’s great to see. Everyone goes to a lot of effort and the floats look amazing, and it’s really amazing to see them all out on display,” she said.

Naturally, Santa will be on the last float with his big sleigh.

Prizes would include $400 worth of Subway vouchers, $100 PAK’nSAVE vouchers, InterIslander vouchers and cash prizes among others.

Derek Flynn/Marlborough Express Santa at the Blenheim Christmas Parade in 2015. The annual event has been running for more than 20 years.

One of the groups busy designing their float for this year’s parade was from St Mary’s Preschool in Blenheim who were working alongside the older children next door at the primary school.

The preschool’s manager Emma Riley said the children werecreating a float that celebrated people coming together again and having fun after a dismal couple of years.

“We’re combining with the St Mary’s School for the parade, so the children from school will draw a whole lot of hands, and we’ll be having a big globe on the trailer with the theme “The Whole World’s in Our Hands”, bringing everyone back together,” Riley said.

St Mary’s preschool senior teacher Charlotte Alford said this year’s theme would see the children wear their favourite cultural clothing on this summer’s parade.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF St Mary’s Preschoolers will be wearing their favourite traditional clothes for this year’s parade to celebrate their cultures.

“Because we’re Catholic we’ll be talking about how God has all the world in his hands, and we’ll be celebrating all the cultures we have at our school. We have around 18 cultures, and we want them to be proud and celebrate where they’re from,” she said.

Alford said the Christmas parade stirred up a lot of excitement among everyone involved with the school, but admitted everything didn’t always go to plan.

“Like, when we had a horse for our Noah’s Ark float, and it pooed, and we didn’t have a bucket. So, there’ll be no horses this year,” she said.

Groups, business or schools can register a float through events@pureeventsmarlborough.nz