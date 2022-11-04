'She can't count on me': Father-of-two's Fifa World Cup plans signed off by wife

Lucas Robasti is all set for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, with two weeks off work and a new 55-inch TV and sound bar up on the wall.

Argentinian Lucas Robasti has booked two weeks off work to watch every game of the group stage of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

He’s got a new television on the wall and whatever he wears for the first game – assuming Argentina win – he’ll wear for every game – as a “lucky charm”.

He even plans to watch the pre- and post-game shows from his beloved Argentina using a VPN [Virtual Private Networks], as the New Zealand coverage is only showing the games.

The group stage of the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20, has four games a day for 12 days. Given the time difference, Robasti, now living in Blenheim, will be watching football from about 11pm to 10am each day.

“I'm going to watch them all,” said the father-of-two, whose plans have been signed off by his wife.

“I will sleep during the day, and I will watch football during the night. And if I have some spare time, I will obviously spend it with them [his two children],” Robasti said.

“I am basically going to have the TV on 12 to 14 hours a day with all the pre-game shows ... I am not going to watch it through New Zealand TV, unfortunately they only show the games. There is no pre- and post-games, and I want to feel the World Cup fever all day long.

“But Maria [his wife] knows me, and she knows how crazy I am about football, and the World Cup especially. So she knows she can't count on me for that [two weeks].”

SUPPLIED Two-part documentary The Men Who Sold The World Cup explores how FIFA sold the world cup to Qatar in 2022.

Robasti, who grew up in Buenos Aires and now works in Marlborough’s wine industry, said he had always been a fervent football fan. He had probably been to 300 or 400 games in his life, including in New Zealand.

“It's something that you inherit from back home. It's part of our culture and part of our family ... Since I'm little I can only remember being passionate about football, and my family, my mum, my dad ... We are crazy about football.”

Robasti had hoped to go to Qatar for the tournament, but wasn’t able to get tickets through the application process.

The 2022 World Cup was expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the globe. Television audiences for the 2018 World Cup in Russia were a record-breaking 3.5 billion.

Darko Bandic/AP People gather around the official countdown clock showing how long is left until the start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, in Doha, Qatar.

As the competition progressed past the group stage, Robasti would watch the games from his Indevin office – wearing his Argentinian jersey if need be.

Blenheim retailer Greg Hall had seen sales of football jerseys increase as the event drew closer.

“The most popular players are probably Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Messi and Ronaldo of course. People still love them, they are legends.

“We are just trying to have the most popular teams, which are probably France, Brazil, Germany, and Argentina. They are the four most popular. England is also always popular. I sold a couple of England jerseys the other day.

“I think people just want England to win, because they [haven’t] won for so long. And I guess we are an English kind of country,” Hall said.

Meanwhile, Marlborough real estate agent Glenn Kirby, who just retired from football after playing for 42 years, said he would be following the Fifa World Cup “every step of the way”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF #Fresh store owner Greg Hall said France's Kylian Mbappe is one of the most popular players when it comes to football jerseys in Blenheim.

“I am very passionate. I would be a neutral, but I might have a soft spot for England because my football team is Tottenham Hotspur, obviously there will be some Spurs players in there, but there will be some Spurs players spread around other countries as well, so I just want to see some really good football.”

Kirby said the final would probably be between two football “powerhouses”.

“It’ll be Germany, France, maybe Spain ... Brazil. It is quite even this year.

“It will be a good spectacle, hopefully. It's one of the true world cups of all the world cups because the whole world watches it.”