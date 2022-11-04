Special Olympics' Flame of Hope comes to Blenheim

Swimmer Jessica Tyson carries the Special Olympics’ Flame of Hope on the first leg of its journey around Blenheim escorted by Constables David Petch and Bridget Kiddle.

Onlookers cheered as the Special Olympics’ Flame of Hope was paraded through Blenheim by a group of Marlborough athletes who will represent the region at the National Summer Games next month.

The procession on Friday began with the torch being lit outside the Blenheim police station by Sergeant Mike Porter before swimmer Jessica Tyson set off on the walk around the CBD flanked by constables David Petch and Bridget Kiddle.

Ten pin bowler and former games’ gold medallist David Hawker said the excitement was growing among his fellow athletes as they prepared for the trip to the national games in Hamilton, as last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’re so looking forward to it. Sadly it was cancelled last year, and it’s seemed like a life-long wait to finally get here,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Police and Special Olympics New Zealand athletes ready for a run through central Blenheim to kick off the nationwide Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Special Olympics Marlborough co-ordinator Cindy Adams-Vining said there would be 20 local athletes travelling to the games, and her team was in good shape.

“They did really well at the regionals to qualify for the games, and we’re expecting a few medals. It was great going away to the regionals in Greymouth as it gave them the chance to experience being away from home as a group.”

Special Olympics long-time swimming coach Jenny Hills has been helping Marlborough’s swimmers in the pool for around 40 years and said it was her passion that kept her going.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Special Olympics Marlborough swim coach Jenny Wills, left, and co-ordinator Cindy Adam-Vinings at the torch run.

“It started almost 40 years ago when I was helping a lady out, but she retired, and I took over and have been here ever since. I wouldn’t do it of I didn’t love it. We’ve got amazing volunteers who help out and have some really good swimmers this year,” she said.

One of those swimmers was Tracy Sawyer who will be competing in the freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events and was full of confidence following an impressive display at the regional championships.

“I swim 100 lengths at a time in training. I competed in the 2017 games and finished fourth, but this year I’m hoping for medals. I got a gold and silver in Greymouth at the regionals,” she said.

Games debutant Ryan Turncoat said he would be competing in the freestyle and backstroke and was looking forward to the trip and the challenge.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Constable Bridget Kiddle said she was happy to help and support the athletes on their day in the sun.

“I feel confident, I’m hoping for at least a silver,” Turncoat said.

The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), where torches are relayed from each end of the country to Hamilton.

Former Black Sticks hockey player and now a Blenheim police officer, Constable Kiddle said she put her hand up to assist straight away.

“I’ve recently joined the police here in Blenheim, and because of my sporting background, I’m out here supporting them and helping. Anything to do with sport, and I’ll be involved,” she saod.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The team said they were roaring to go after the event was cancelled last year due to Covid.

More than 1300 athletes from 42 Special Olympics Clubs and three schools will take part in this year’s Games, which take place from December 8 to 13.

Held every four years, the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games is the largest event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in New Zealand.

The Games are run by Special Olympics New Zealand, which provides a year-round programme of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.