From bushfires to floods, firefighter heads back to help in Australia

Blenheim firefighter Chris Hayles was awarded the Australian National Emergency Medal by the Australian High Commissioner Harinder Sidhu for service in helping tackle the country’s 2019/20 bushfires.

Days after being awarded one of Australia's highest civilian medals for fighting deadly bushfires, Blenheim firefighter Chris Hayles has flown back to help out with devastating flooding in New South Wales.

Hayles was awarded the prestigious Australia National Emergency Medal by Australian High Commissioner Harinder Sidhu at a ceremony in Christchurch last Friday. On Monday, he left for Sydney with 11 other Kiwi firefighters to help with the emergency flood response.

Hayles said it was a proud moment to have been awarded the medal, bestowed for service deemed “extraordinary”. He was one of the first 58 New Zealand firefighters to be honoured.

“It’s pretty humbling to be fair, both by the Australian Government and then our Government accepting their nominations and awards, so it’s pretty good,” he said.

Hayles was part of a contingent of 208 New Zealand firefighters who travelled to Australia to help tackle the huge bushfires that devastated large parts of New South Wales in the summer of 2019/20.

He said that while Kiwi and Australian firefighters had very similar training, the strategies they used in fighting large bush fires was quite different.

“With some of the fires in Australia, you’re not so much fighting them, you’re actually lighting them a lot of the time, so in order to stop fires progressing – they try to back-burn towards it in Australia.

“It’s not a technique we use very often in New Zealand at all. Generally we have a lot more water in New Zealand, so the resources we use are pretty different, so it’s all pretty interesting.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Bushfires in Australia are a widespread and regular occurrence.

“When you’re having to remove hazards by hand with chainsaws and then lighting fires on the ground when there’s already so much fire going on, it’s a bit different,” he said.

Hayles had also fought forest fires in the United States and Canada.

“There’s most definitely a camaraderie between firefighters across the globe. This'll be my eighth deployment to various parts of the world, and it is like a big family really.

“You don’t know the people but you know and respect what they do, so you all just seem to fit in and work really well together, and although we're in different countries, the training is very similar, so it’s really easy to fit in.”

Supplied/Nine Flooding from the Murray River at Moama in southern New South Wales.

Hayles’ fifth trip to Australia would see him take on a new role as he helped to co-ordinate airborne flood relief operations in New South Wales.

The state has had months of heavy rain causing widespread damage and disruption.

As an airbase manager, he would be supporting the aerial resources used for dropping food parcels and medical equipment, or airlifting sick people out.

Supplied Blenheim fighter Chris Hayles, second left, with New Zealand firefighters ready to fly to New South Wales to help the flood relief efforts.

“We know a large chunk of New South Wales and especially southern and western parts of it are suffering from extreme flooding.

“They have been dealing with this for over a year now, and the incident management teams dealing with flood events are awfully fatigued, so we’re just going over to assist where we can and give some of their people a well-earned break,” he said.

Hayles and his team would be supporting their Australian counterparts for the next two weeks.