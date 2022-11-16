Last over thriller sees Wairau into 40-over cricket final

Wairau and Wairau Valley have booked their places in the final of the senior Marlborough 40-over cricket competition on November 26.

In final round action of the SBS Bank senior grade 40-over competition Celtic looked favourites to

confirm its place in the final after they battled to a respectable total of 147 all out on a wicket

softened by overnight rain from their reduced allotment of 30 overs.

Matt McCormick scored 68 and Josh Poole 44 with Tarin Mason and Nick Weaver with three wickets each for Wairau.

In reply the odds were on a Celtic win going into the final over with 18 still needed before Andrew McCaa (60no) guided Wairau home with two balls to spare.

It still needed an emphatic bonus point win for Wairau Valley to overtake Celtic into second place and

they achieved that with a 186 run thumping of Renwick to book their place in the final against

Wairau on November 26.

Supplied Matthew Stretch, last season’s Marlborough Cricketer of the Year, scored a rapid 48 as Wairau Valley beat Renwick.

Jamie Mcvittie (76no) and Greg Stretch (79) combined in a 160-run stand for the first wicket before Matthew Stretch hit a quick fire 48 from 23 balls taking Valley to 250 from their 40 overs.

In reply Renwick were blown away for only 64 by Luke Pannell (2-12), Jethro Moran (3-25) and Matthew Stretch (4-5).

With Celtic and Valley finishing level on points the higher placing was decided by the team with the highest net run rate, Valley’s 0.80 better than Celtic’s 0.36.

On Sunday the Marlborough senior representative side missed an opportunity to take back the Newman Shield, losing by four wickets to Nelson at Saxton Oval.

Marlborough reached 198 for 6 from their 50 overs thanks to Jamie Mcvittie (35 on debut), Tim Petrie (40) and Andrew McCaa (66no).

Nelson reached their target six wickets down in the 47th over. The two teams meet again this weekend at Saxton Oval in a two-day game for the Gary MacDonald trophy leading into the first round of Hawke Cup

elimination fixtures over the weekend of December 3-4 when Marlborough plays host to Buller.

Kaikoura opened their SBS Bank 2nd grade competition with a win over Celtic Gold. Arunesh Attar top-scored with 37 in Kaikoura’s 171 (Yaadi Hundal 5-25) which proved too much for Gold, bowled out

for 111 with Gavy Kalwan taking 4-18.

Renwick were the other winners, Mark Zillwood top scoring with 74no out of 204 before Peter Bishell (5-24) helped to bowl Celtic Green out for 164.

In 3rd grade games there was a century for Max Ruffell in Wairau’s 206 which proved to be not

enough as Renwick chased the target down thanks to a century of their own from Greg Winstanley.

Celtic were the other winners making 243 for 7 (Kayse Holdaway 84, Rana Stevens 49no) Wairau

Valley falling well short on 215 for 8 (William Baker 58, Spencer Gregg 45no).

Unfortunately all junior grades fell victim to the wet weather on Friday evening and Saturday

morning.