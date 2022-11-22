Covers band, yes. Bandwagon band, hell no. 'We’ve been playing 80s music since the 1980s'

AutoMatic80s lead singer Justin McClaren will be performing at Blenheim's Savour in the Park on Saturday.

There’s nothing like a blast from the past to get the feelings of nostalgia flowing and invoking distant memories of childhood and care-free times.

Well, there will be plenty of that going on when 1980s cover band AutoMatic80s take to the stage at Blenheim’s Savour in the Park festival on Saturday.

The band’s lead singer and guitarist Justin McClaren said 80s pop culture had seen a revival over recent years with different generations latching onto it.

“Eighties music has become very popular in the last 10 years, and even with young people now as well. I think for the Millennials it’s the music of their childhood, [because] it’s environmental – their parents would’ve been playing it as they were growing up, the music that we hear at home, if your parents love it, you’ll love it,” he said.

With the slightly older generations, McClaren said the reminiscing probably stemmed from growing up in the 1980s when Hollywood and The Big Screen were king.

“The soundtracks to 80s films were massive, and they are timeless. It reminds us of good times, and even though the actual 80s, if you were there, were tinged with stock market crashes and the Cold War.

“But there was that explosion of really cool, simple music. In the 80s, it was experimental, and it was simple, and the riffs were big and catchy,” he said.

Supplied Boh Runga will be performing with her band Stellar, while her sister Pearl will be playing with AutoMatic80s on Saturday.

The band would have a few familiar faces backstage at Savour in the Park, as they shared the line-up with Kiwi pop/rock group Stellar.

AutoMatic80s singer and keyboardist Pearl Runga was the sister of Stellar frontwoman Boh Runga, while McClaren’s brother Andrew played drums for Stellar.

McClaren said that far from jumping on the 80s revival bandwagon, the band had been around for decades.

“We’ve been playing 80s music since the 1980s. The band started in 1986 and Pearl’s sister Boh (Runga), who plays in Stellar, was the original backing vocalist in our band in Christchurch and that’s how Pearl ended up taking over from her.

“Andrew, Boh and myself were in the original band, but we’ve been at it a long time. Obviously Andrew and I have been playing together since we were children and Boh and her sisters have been singing and performing since they were children as well, so it’s a family affair,” he said.

Supplied With 80s music making a revival, AutoMatic80s are planning to get festival goers out of their seats and dancing.

With several of the band being teachers by trade, the long school holidays over summer gave them the perfect chance to perform around the country.

“There’s three of us in the band who are teachers. I’m a primary school teacher, Pearl’s a teacher, so we try to get people in the band who hold similar hours of work to us which makes it easier for planning trips and accepting gigs and things. But three teachers is enough for any band,” he said.

McClaren said he was “excited” to be returning to Marlborough as he had fond memories of the place.

“Pearl and I both grew up in Ōtautahi Christchurch, so we are South Islanders. As youngsters, we would be in and out of there and through to the Marlborough Sounds, so we’ve spent a lot of time there.

“We played down there about five years ago, and it’s a place we really, really love, I mean we tour all over Aotearoa, but Blenheim is such a great town, we love the lay out of it, and we all sort of thought ‘hey, we could see ourselves living there’.

“It was great, and we had a really good response from the crowd when we were down there last, so we’re pretty excited to be coming down there again,” he said.

