Handymen lending helping hand to community

Menz Shed woodwork department manager Ian Green, 77, and Blenheim member Des Girdler first joined to keep themselves busy.

From building a child’s fort to repairing preschool puzzles and fixing bikes, Blenheim's Menz Shed has racked up 10 years of handyman help to the community.

The Dillons Point Rd workshop where men make and repair a huge range of items, as well as form strong social connections, celebrated its 10th anniversary on November 19.

The community-based hobby group has grown its popular bike refurbishment initiative, upgrading more than 400 second-hand bicycles over the last six years.

Blenheim Menz Shed member for seven years, Colin Smithies said they were fixing about 70 bikes a year.

"We have a deal with the council, and they provide us with a subsidy on pushbikes we sell for less than $40.

"Bikes come in here in all sort of shapes and sizes and the guys here refurbish it. In some cases, they sell for $200 or $300, and we got them for nothing so that allows us to be a little bit generous, and we give away bikes," Smithies said.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim Menz Shed has fixed over 400 bikes in the past six years with their popular bike refurbishment initiative which upgrades second-hand bicycles.

Blenheim's Menz Shed chairman Dave Oliver said bikes were a big money spinner, enabling them to acquire tools and machines for welding, metal cutting and bending, guillotining and “all sorts of things”.

"We've got a lot of bike equipment for fixing bikes, then we have a lot of woodworking equipment - saws and planes, wood turning lathes, sanders. You name it, we've got it. We are pretty well-equipped."

Community projects completed by the group include a wooden children’s fort and a Wendy house for a Blenheim school.

Last week the group donated five bikes and a scooter to Blenheim School and recently gave seven bikes to Mayfield School.

"We do a lot of work for preschools, fixing jigsaw puzzles... Montessori just got 15 wooden chairs for us to fix at the moment," Oliver said.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff The group has been able to buy all sorts of machinery. The workshop also provides lots of social interaction.

Menz Shed woodwork department manager Ian Green, 77, retired only five years ago and joined to keep himself occupied.

"I didn't want to be sit around home and vegetate,” he said.

"We do a lot of jobs for the community, a lot of older ladies that are on their own now, they want small jobs done that they can't afford to pay big prices for.

"The cost of living is so high at the moment, a lot of people are struggling with everything and we try and help out where we can."

Green has recently completed a wool reel for a woman doing a lot of knitting, and was about to start making wooden reindeers for Christmas.

Morgane Solignac/Stuff Blenheim Menz Shed members gathered together to celebrate their 10th anniversary on November 19 at their workshop on Dillons Point Rd.

In Marlborough, there are four Menz Sheds in Blenheim, Renwick, Havelock and Picton.

The Blenheim Menz Shed now has 41 members who turn up on a Monday or Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Oliver said they were looking to expand their workshop space.

"We have looked at it in the past. The council came up with an idea that we could move to Brayshaw Park, and they were quite happy to give us any piece of ground and move our building, but there's no point of moving our building because it is too small, and we don't get government funding for a new building.

"But we are always looking for something bigger and better here for sure."