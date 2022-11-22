Who are the 'real stars' of Marlborough's biggest food drive? Maybe it's everyone

Between the organisers, the collectors and those making donations, it’s hard to know who the “real stars” are of Marlborough’s biggest food drive. Either way, the annual event shows, every time, in terms of community spirit, Marlborough is streets ahead. Andy Brew reports from his ride along.

“Just make some noise, just make as much noise as we can,” rural fire officer Mark Tschepp said in earnest to his colleague, imploring him to switch on the sirens and announce our arrival on the quiet suburban street.

Tschepp said, between hopping in and out of the truck to pick up donations on Monday night, that he’d been taking part in the street appeal since it started 12 years ago and had seen it grow.

“It seems to improve most years, you’d be really amazed at people’s generosity, really amazed,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF

“The collectors are from businesses all around town, they do it every year, they get into it, and they love it, just giving a wee bit back to the community.

“It’s great, it’s a really, really neat thing, and we quite often get the kids in the fire engine which they love,” Tschepp said.

Our truck was one of the 20 rural and urban fire engines tasked with leading collectors around town and alerting residents of their presence with frequent blasts of the sirens, much to the joy of countless children waiting eagerly at the bottom of their drives.

Andy Brew/Stuff

We were soon flagged down by the Jackson family whose youngsters were keen for the chance to climb inside the fire engine, while former Marlborough Girls’ College deputy principal, and now real estate agent Jo Chamberlain was collecting donations nearby.

“It’s a fantastic cause, and is a great way of giving back to the community. It connects people in the community as well,” Chamberlain said.

A few minutes later we came across Courtney Capener and her two children Darcy and Myles as they waited eagerly for the fire trucks arrival.

Mum Courtney said she had been donating to the street appeal for the past three years as the kids loved it, and it was a convenient way for them to help others.

“I’ve never seen anything like this anywhere else in the world, it’s very unique, and I think it’s really, really special. The kids love it too, and they get so excited seeing the fire trucks.

“I think it’s great that they come to people’s houses as well, it just makes it easy for everybody, so there’s really no excuse for people not to give a little.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF

“I just think we’re quite privileged, and I think we can just do that little bit to help, and if each member of the community just donates one little thing, it makes such a great difference to everybody,” she said.

As we moved next door, volunteer collector Hiram Taylor was loudly singing the praises of neighbour Julie Nelson who had made several trips back inside to collect more goods to donate.

“This lady’s donated six boxes that are full, and full of sugars and all sorts of things, she’s amazing, just amazing. That’s incredible,” Taylor extolled as he heaved the full boxes back to the collection trailer.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF

Nelson, though, was quick to deflect the praise, saying it was the volunteers out on the street who were the real stars.

“These guys are amazing, they’re out here doing the work,” she said gesturing to Taylor and his fellow volunteers.

“I do this every year, it's my one donation to the foodbank each year, so I make it a decent one.

“I’ve been donating for about five years, and it’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic, it just makes you feel that you’re doing something for the so many people out there who are worse off that yourself,” Nelson said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF

Our final call of the evening was at schoolteacher Matt McKay’s house where he waited patiently outside for his chance to donate. When asked for his reasons in taking part, his answer seemed to sum up the community’s feelings all evening.

“We have to do it, because it’s such a good cause, and it’s a fantastic initiative. I couldn’t sit inside while people are out there trying to get food for others,” he said.

An estimated 350 volunteers took part in the street appeal on Monday evening with the Marlborough Community Foodbank receiving around 800 banana boxes full of food and essential items that would help the charity to continue to provide its service for another year.

Anyone who missed Monday’s appeal can still drop off goods and the Marlborough Youth Trust or in collection bins at their local supermarket.