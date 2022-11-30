When shops went 'the extra mile' and made Christmas a 'magical' time in town

A little boy tells Santa what he wants for Christmas. (This photo, from the Marlborough Express archives, was digitised by the Marlborough Museum)

Retired teacher Russell Gifford grew up in 1950s Marlborough, and remembers those days-gone-by fondly. Here, he recalls when Christmas was a “magical” time in town.

OPINION: The whole town got involved at Christmas. On Christmas Eve, the Borough councilmen would put up temporary gates at each of the streets that led into Market Place. So, once a year it was pedestrians only. The town centre set aside for shopping and celebrating.

There was probably a brass band pomp pomping away in the Rotunda. The atmosphere relaxed. A proper reward for a year’s hard work.

At Christmas, a number of the Blenheim shops went the extra mile to make the season special.

Thompsons Music Shop, in Alfred St, really pushed the boat out. They set up a “magic cave”. A constructed structure had been lined with a dark material (did black polythene sheeting exist in the early 50s? Perhaps it was black “building paper”). The floor appeared to be sandy and there was a little trickling stream winding along the length of the cave.

I don’t recall the detail of other furnishings of the cave, apart from a string of coloured lights, but there were a couple of contented looking rabbits in a cage at the far end. I presume that there was a “throne” for Father Christmas but he wasn’t present when I visited.

I remember thinking that this was a pretty special effort. Did their sales figures go up as a result of all this effort? Certainly, there had been a lot of after-hours toil invested.

Marlborough Express Embracing the Christmas spirit at work.

The Farmers toy display is also a vivid memory. Lots of wonderful toys out of their boxes. Printed cardboard boxes not blister packs. You could actually pick them up for a close look. Little Triang Minic vehicles with clockwork engines. Pressed metal brightly enamelled. Quality!

And boats, big and small, again powered by clockwork. Admittedly these were plastic but they were finely detailed. And pop-pop boats powered by a short length of candle. Always popular even if they did leave a grimy black ring around the bath after each regatta!

So, an impressive, essentially trusting, display of toys and in great contrast to today’s warehouse displays of rows of packages. Maybe there was greater trust between people then.

I seem to recall that the toy display was directly below the first-floor cashier office. That meant an array of tight wires radiated out from the office to counters around the store. Sales assistants at their counters would load the docket for a purchased item, along with the tendered cash onto a little wheeled trolley. The trolley was then propelled with the aid of a stretched rubber band, along the wire up towards the office.

Christine Cornege The RSA float at a Christmas parade back in the day.

Change would be calculated and the trolley would zing back down to the counter. So, a constant display of aerial traffic with little trolleys zinging back and forward.

The digital age is efficient and instant but it has robbed us of some of the fascinating sights and sounds of yesteryear.

My single memory of Girlings is of a little Father Christmas playing at the keyboard of a little organ playing carols. It was an intricate model and you have to wonder whatever happened to it. Surely not just dumped.

Most shops would make an effort. Plenty of tinsel and artificial snow sprayed around. Nobody was “Smart Alec” enough to point out the incompatibility of snow and 30C summer days.