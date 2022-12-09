Marlburians warned of hotter, stronger sun this summer

Marlburians are being advised to take extra care this summer with temperatures and UV levels both expected to be higher than normal – a combination that carried an ‘extreme risk of skin damage’.

And with Marlborough being famed for its annual sunshine hours, the Cancer Society and University of Otago scientific advisor Dr Bronwen McNoe said people needed to be aware of the strength of the region’s sun when out and about this holiday season.

“In Blenheim the ultraviolet index is high [meaning there’s a] high risk of skin damage for 146 days per year and extreme [meaning there’s an] extreme risk of skin damage for 32 days per year,” McNoe said.

A week into summer and the UV Levels had already topped 11.2 on the UV Index in Blenheim on Tuesday – a figure classed as extreme – particularly for a population of people who are of mostly Northern European descent.

Slovakian-born Blenheim GP, and clinical skin cancer expert, Dr. Martina Suleiman said she knew only too well the damage overexposure to the sun could do to those with fairer skin types here in Marlborough.

“We have high sun hours here, on average seven hours a day, so there’s a lot of sun exposure, and if you’re of Scottish heritage, and a lot of New Zealanders are of Scottish and English heritage, then it’s against you.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The Skin Hub owner and GP Dr. Suleiman said cuts out around 10 to 12 skin cancers a week in Blenheim.

“It’s very interesting, before I came here I didn't know anything about skin cancer because in Europe it’s very low, there’s almost none, we have a few, but nothing like it is here.

“Here, I probably cut out 10 to 12 skin cancers a week and that’s just average. And I’m only working part-time,” she said.

Suleiman said children, the elderly, and people on certain medications were particularly at risk from sunburn and skin damage.

“Sunburn in childhood gives you an increased risk of melanoma.

“ Some people who take medication for arthritis, the medications are skin immunomodulators that increase the risk of skin cancer by maybe 20 times.

Paul Gorman/Stuff NIWA’s Dr McKenzie said the highest level of UV in Scotland was six. Blenheim hit an ‘extreme’ 11.2 at midday Tuesday.

“The medication changes your immune system and keeps your other conditions settled, but it takes barriers from your skin, so it adds 20 years of sun exposure to your skin if you’re taking these medicines,” Suleiman said.

According to the Cancer Society of New Zealand, the Nelson Marlborough area had the third-highest rates of melanoma per population in Aotearoa, just behind Taranaki and the Wairarapa with 50.9 cases per 100,000 people. The national average sits at 31.6.

Last week, The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) announced that the upper South Island would likely to see higher temperatures than average this summer.

NIWA’s emeritus researcher for atmospheric radiation Dr Richard McKenzie agreed that many Marlburians’ skin types were not suited for such a sunny climate.

“The maximum levels you’ll get in Marlborough is somewhere around UV Index 12 or 13. In Scotland, the highest level you’ll get is six.and a lot of the skin types are Celtic skin types, and they are the ones most at risk.

“The UV levels we get here are nearly twice as high as the UV levels our skins are developed to cope with,” McKenzie said.

Tonga Geological Services Scientists believe the Tongan volcanic eruption sent so much water vapour into the atmosphere it could temporarily cause depletion of the protective ozone layer, resulting in higher UV levels.

Meanwhile, McKenzie’s colleague at NIWA, meteorologist Richard Turner said there could be higher UV levels this summer as a result of changes in the hole in the Ozone Layer and the Tongan volcanic eruption earlier in the year.

“This last year, with the clear sky, the UV Levels seem to have been a little higher than normal because the Ozone has been tracking a little bit lower than that we normally see.

“There is some thought that with the amount of water vapour that got put into the stratosphere [from the eruption] that might have caused some kind of chemical reactions that have been depleting some of the Ozone in the stratosphere.

“We have noticed that the clear sky forecasts [for UV Levels] have been between about five and 10% higher than normal of what we might normally see at this time of year,” Turner said.