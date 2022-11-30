Linus Maxwell will likely never know whose liver is keeping him alive

Linus Maxwell said he had many people to thank after receiving a liver transplant 15 years ago.

​Fifteen years after undergoing emergency surgery for a liver transplant, Blenheim man Linus Maxwell still wakes up every day grateful to everyone who helped keep him alive.

In 2007, Maxwell had to have the life-saving operation after his liver was damaged in a bike accident, and was later diagnosed with hepatitis C – a blood-borne virus that affects the liver and can cause liver disease and liver cancer.

Maxwell said he wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for the people at Organ Donation New Zealand, and the donor and their family, and that more donors were needed to help people like himself.

“I’m lucky to be alive, I’ve had 15 years of extra life which is awesome. You appreciate every day, you just wake up and think ‘I’m alive,’ and that’s how you feel.

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF Chase Porter has Barth syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that enlarges and weakens the heart muscle.

“I’d definitely encourage more people to sign up for being a donor, there’s so many people requiring transplants, everything from corneas to bone marrow, they use so much stuff.”

Maxwell said that during his assessment for the liver transplant, he was asked how he felt receiving a donation as there was a Māori belief that a person should not have possession of another’s organs, but Maxwell said he didn’t think twice.

“I said ‘are you serious? I don’t want to die’,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Warehouse manager Maxwell said he planned to get surfing again this summer after time away.

Maxwell said he had plenty of people to pay gratitude to this ‘Thank You Day’, a day when organ recipients say thank you to all those involved including to the donor and their family, the doctors, nurses and lab technicians, as well as their own support networks.

Last year, 66 donors, with the support of their families, made it possible for 191 people to receive life-saving transplants, with many more people benefited from skin and tissue donations.

Organ Donation New Zealand donor co-ordinator Sue Garland said it wasn’t possible to express the full depth of gratitude felt by recipients, their families and their medical teams, however ‘Thank You Day’ went some way to recognising those who made it possible.

“I am continuously humbled by the kindness and generosity of donors, their whānau and all those involved in this process.

“Such an incredible act of generosity deserves all of this thanks – and more, which is why we’re taking the opportunity to express our gratitude to everyone involved,” she said.

Stuff Maxwell with fellow organ transplant recipients George Sutherland and Lisa Erikson on ‘Thank You Day’ in 2014.

Maxwell said he knew very little about the person whose liver he was given, but knew she was a middle-aged woman.

“I wrote to the donor’s family, it seemed so insignificant, but I didn’t have the words to say how grateful we are, without that I would be dead because I was really sick ... I said I was happy to meet these people if they were happy to talk, and they didn’t, which was a little disappointing, but that’s their choice.

“I just said I’d look after the liver the best I could, all I know is that it was 51-year-old, female’s liver. So, I just try to look after myself, and it’s the least I can do for them because it saved my life,” he said.

Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf Maxwell had nothing but praise for everyone involved in his recovery, from surgeons to whānau.

Gayle, Maxwell’s wife of 45 years, said she too wanted to thank all the people who had helped make her husband’s recovery possible.

“I would like to say thank you to our donor family, we don’t know who they are but without them, Linus wouldn’t be here, but I know it’s a sad thing for them.”

Gayle also implored more people to sign up to donate their organs when they died.

“If you're fit and healthy just do it. I know it can be really hard for families, but the joy of having received a transplant ... You can never put into words the feeling of waiting for an organ, it’s just hope, and it’s just horrible, so just do it,” she said.