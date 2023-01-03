Marlborough news in brief: Lotto winner and survivor update

$250,000 windfall

A Lotto player from Blenheim has won a quarter of a million dollars in a New Year’s Eve draw. The lucky winner was one of four first division winners that won equal shares of $1 million on Saturday. The winning tickets were sold at Pak ‘n Save Blenheim, Eastside Foodmarket and Lotto in Porirua, and on MyLotto to players from Taupō and Timaru. Lotto also drew its Christmas promotion with three Aucklanders officially becoming millionaires in time for the New Year, winning $1m each. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, for a jackpot of $12m.

Lucky escape

The occupants of two cars involved in a high-speed crash on a Marlborough highway are fortunate to have walked away with minor injuries. Emergency services were called to the collision on State Highway 62/Rapaura Rd, between Hammerichs Rd and Stump Creek Rd, about 11.30am on Monday. The Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance also attended. A police spokesperson said the road was blocked while emergency services and a tow truck crew worked to clear the scene.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff A survivor of this crash on State Highway 63 where two people died last week is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Fatal crash survivor

A survivor of a serious crash on State Highway 63 in Wairau Valley is still in hospital five days later. The person was seriously injured when an SUV towing a boat and another vehicle collided head-on, about 6pm on Thursday. Two people died in the crash, and police are still investigating the cause. The sole survivor was flown to Wellington Hospital. A hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday the patient was in a stable condition on a hospital ward.