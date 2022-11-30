Kaikōura cuts cap on gaming machine numbers

The cap on pokie machines in Kaikōura has been cut from 60 to 27.

Kaikōura has a new gambling policy which has reduced the cap on gaming machines.

Kaikōura district councillors voted to reduce the cap on pokie machines from 60 to 27 at a council meeting on Wednesday , following a review of the district’s gambling policy.

There was just one class 4 gaming venue in the Kaikōura district, after other venues closed following the 2016 earthquake.

The existing licence was for 18 gaming machines, so a cap of 27 machines would allow another venue to apply for a gaming licence.

A relocation clause was added after an online presentation from Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand counsel Jarrod True.

He said a relocation clause would allow a licence holder to set up again after a natural disaster, or escape ‘‘a difficult landlord’’.

He argued gambling at a licenced venue was better for the community than online gambling, which was almost impossible to regulate.

‘‘The amount of spending in online gambling is growing exponentially, whereas the terrestrial gambling is tracking with inflation and population growth.’’

Gaming machines would not be permitted in a residential area or next to community facilities, policy planner Kerry Andrews said.

Cr Tony Blunt said it made sense to reduce the cap on gaming machines as ‘‘pokies are on the way out and online gambling is taking over’’.

‘‘While the community has received a lot of money from them in the past, pokies are going to become like jukeboxes.”

”People will have them in their garage because they were cool a few years ago.’’

Seven submissions were received, with only the Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand wishing to be heard. All the submissions were largely in support of the proposed policy, with the New Zealand Community Trust the only submitter supporting keeping the cap on gaming machines at 60.