Introducing the five dolphin species that call Marlborough home

Picton zoologist Ailie Suzuki shares her tips on how to spot dolphins in the Marlborough Sounds.

Picton zoologist Ailie Suzuki shares her love and wisdom of the flora and fauna around Marlborough. In the first of her series, Suzuki writes about the Marlborough Sounds’ resident dolphin populations.

Did you know that Marlborough is lucky enough to have five different species of dolphin that call the waters of the Marlborough Sounds home at different times? A trip out on the water often offers a glimpse of these majestic, sleek and beautiful creatures - their dorsal fins are a dead giveaway, as they come to the surface to breathe.

Most Kiwis are familiar with our iconic Hector’s dolphin - one of the smallest and rarest dolphins in the world. Their rounded dorsal fin looks like Mickey Mouse’s ear, which is unique to this species. Growing a mere 150cm in length, these tiny dolphins are found only around New Zealand.

The Common dolphins are, unlike their name suggests, rather uncommon visitors to the Sounds, preferring the open ocean. Their sleek bodies are built for speed and with a tell-tale tan coloured stripe down each side of the body.

Dusky dolphins are seasonal visitors, usually turning up in the cooler months. Although a similar size and length to the common dolphin (around 2metres long), their blunt noses, lightning bolt pattern along their sides and acrobatic ability sets them apart.

The bottlenose dolphin is what people most often think of when visualising a dolphin. There is a resident population of bottlenose dolphins that cruise through the Sounds and are easily identifiable simply by their size. Growing up to four metres in length, our bottlenose are some of the largest in the world.

Finally, there is the orca. Often referred to as a ‘killer whale’, orca are in fact dolphins. They received their ‘killer’ name from their ability to hunt and kill whales. These ‘sea pandas’ are unmistakable in size, shape and colour, and sporadically visit the Sounds, usually on the hunt for stingrays.

Ailie Suzuki/Supplied Common dolphins on the move in the Marlborough Sounds.

Over the coming months, on behalf of the Picton Environment Centre and Envirohub Marlborough, this column will introduce you to each of these species in more detail, including ways in which you can help to protect them.

Dolphins have captivated humans for as long as we’ve interacted with them. Highly intelligent and super social creatures, dolphins are as curious of us as we are of them. Unfortunately, that’s when they can also run into trouble. Dolphins appear to love playing in the waves and bow riding in front of boats.

There’s nothing more uplifting than having an encounter with one or more of these wild animals, considering how rare it is for any wild animal to seek out the attention of a human.

Ailie Suzuki/Supplied A bottlenose dolphin munches on a blue cod in the Marlborough Sounds.

Sadly, if we do not behave responsibly around dolphins, they can easily be injured or even killed. In New Zealand, we have the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations that help to protect all marine mammals.

The rules are fairly straightforward, and by all boaties out there keeping these in mind, we can help protect these stunning creatures while also increasing your chances of having an amazing interaction.

The key is showing respect: Slow down! Try to approach from behind or to the side, and only 3 vessels should be within 300 metres of a pod at any one time.

Ailie Suzuki/Supplied A pod of orca play with a hapless thresher shark near the Picton marina.

If dolphins are actively swimming away from you or frequently diving, leave them be. They are not interested and want to be left alone.

Finally, act deliberately and with no surprises. As smart as dolphins are, they can’t read your mind! Unpredictable behaviour (such as suddenly stopping, speeding up or changing direction) can lead to boat or propeller strike causing injury or even death.

The more respectful we are, especially here in the Sounds where the waters are calm and really accessible to humans, the more likely the dolphins will be to interact in a positive way around you!

