Seddon community stands as one to beautify 'neglected' part of town

Saphira Waikawa, sitting, and Georgia Woodham delicately put the final touches to the new Seddon mural.

It was all hands on deck earlier this week as students from Seddon School painstakingly put the finishing touches to a huge mural they’d been working on before heading off for the summer holidays.

The mural stretches several metres across the walls of the town’s rail underpass – a route commonly used by the children on their way to and from school – that had been “neglected” over the years and had become “dark and dingy”.

The project was the brainchild of Marlborough Police’s Crime Prevention Team, who saw an opportunity to engage with all ages of the community while helping to beautify the rundown walkway.

Senior constable Russ Smith said there were many aspects to crime prevention, but community engagement had been a proven way of changing people’s attitudes and reducing antisocial behaviour.

Peter Meecham/Stuff

“There’s a group of us who are responsible for prevention type stuff, that includes everything from having meaningful discussions to giving crime prevention advice to people after they've been victims of crime, but it also looks at fence at the top of the cliff stuff as opposed to the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

“This was one of those situations where we saw that this dark and dingy, ill-kept walkway was being used by lots of people, and we just felt it needed a bit of attention, a bit of a tidy up.

“There’s a lot of evidence scientifically that if a place looks like it’s well-kept and well looked after it is less likely to be a place that will attract any crime.

“It creates a sense of ownership too ... and tends to have that flow on effect of making sure the area gets looked after rather than abused,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Seddon School children are completing a mural that's been a community project involving the police, community groups and the school. L-R George McLane, Georgia Woodham, Fred Maher, Saphira Waikawa and Jemma Clemett.

The project’s team leader and co-ordinator Charmaine Hammond was busy overseeing the students as they put the final flourishes to the artwork and said the children were extremely keen and enthusiastic to be involved.

“The youth are involved, and the whole school have had a go at it, they’re all part of it. They just love it, and they don’t want to go back [to school].

Student George McLane was meticulously finishing off a couple of seabirds on the mural and said he enjoyed being outside and being creative.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The mural had turned the “dark and dingy” thoroughfare into a bright, welcoming area for the town’s residents.

“I’ve been shading around the seagulls, and having been working on the albatross. I’m pretty good with art, I prefer making stuff, but doing art is my second favourite,” he said.

Hammond said the whole community had been involved in the revamp including firefighters, vineyard staff and RSE workers, and each of the groups had been dedicated a pillar to thank them for their help.

“This area had been graffitied so much it was actually disgusting, but it’s brought people out of the woodwork.

“We had some RSE workers in to help.They are the pillars of our community because they do all the grape-work and to make them feel good, we gave them all one of these with appreciation, recognition and gratitude and the Vanuatuan, and Fijian pillars have gone up already.

“We have a lot of nationalities here, we want all cultures represented,” Hammond said.