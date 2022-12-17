Fabulous, funky fungi flourish in Marlborough

Picton zoologist Ailie Suzuki shares her love and wisdom of the flora and fauna around Marlborough. In the second of her series, Suzuki writes about the weird and wonderful fungi Marlborough...

Did you know there are over 20,000 species of fungi in New Zealand? And only around a third of these are actually currently identified scientifically? Fungi are often mistakenly categorised as plants, however, they belong to their own kingdom entirely.

They don’t photosynthesise as plants do - using the sun to help create their own energy - instead (just like us) they consume existing organic material.

Kaipupu Sanctuary’s biodiversity manager Hazel Ross said that with many of these species growing on dead or decaying matter, fungi perform an incredibly important role within the ecosystem.

“These incredible organisms that shape our ecosystems are vital to the health of our bush, they help plants absorb nutrients, and they break down decaying forest matter,” Ross said.

New studies have even suggested that some mushrooms and fungi can actually actively communicate with each other using intricate electrical impulses and different sequences to possibly share information.

Such fungi send these impulses through thread-like networks that act very similar to that found in the nervous system of a person. So next time you stop in the forest to listen in on nature’s conversations, don’t forget it’s possibly happening right under your feet!

Some of the more commonly seen native fungi around Marlborough include the basket fungi, turkey tail, various puffball species (including the brain puffballs, earthballs and the closely related earth stars), bracket (or hoof/horseshoe)fungus, the bright red fly agaric that looks like something straight out of a fairytale, shaggy inkcap, the incredibly cute bird’s nest fungi (that look like miniature bird nests with teeny, tiny eggs) just to name a few.

Supplied Thousands of fungi species exist in New Zealand, and many are found right here in Marlborough, including the basket fungi pictured.

Once you start to become aware of the fungi, more and more will jump out at you! Not all fungi are welcome, however, with many introduced species causing damage to our natives in much the same way introduced plants and animals have.

Myrtle rust is a prime example. Myrtle rust is in fact a fungus, first detected in New Zealand in 2017 in the North Island, and has in the few short years since, spread as far south as Greymouth, if not further by the time of this writing.

The spores spreading on plants look like rust, hence their name, and once established on a host tree, attacks the fresh growth eventually killing the host. There is currently little we can do to prevent myrtle rust, so the best course of action is to stop the spread by removing the affected plant or tree entirely.

Fungi are integral to the health of our ecosystem, but as with anywhere that has human impact, there are introduced species that are also equally harmful.

Scott Hammond Fly agaric is listed as both poisonous and psychoactive. Symptoms of poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, hallucinations, involuntary movements, delirium and seizures.

There are some amazing online resources to help you identify fungi in your local area - the more you know the more you can help the fight against introduced species (such as myrtle rust) and help protect the native species that are so vital to the natural environment.

To see some of our native fungi species, our beautiful natural forest types bouncing back and the returning native species of all kinds, pop around to Kaipupu Sanctuary.Take it all in right on our doorstep and, at the same time, support the efforts of restoring this part of our backyard to its natural state.

Want to get even more hands-on? Drop us a line to discuss volunteer options or how you can help!

Want to learn more? Email (info@kaipupupoint.co.nz) or visit the Picton Environment Centre at 14 Auckland Street in Picton and support our three amazing local environmental charities: Kaipupu Sanctuary, Picton Dawn Chorus and Envirohub Marlborough.