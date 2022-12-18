Rainy days for Marlborough set to dampen build-up to Christmas

It’s brollies at the ready for Marlburians as rain is forecast through to Christmas Day.

The weather gods will be showering Marlborough with plenty of rain in the run-up to Christmas, with bouts of wet weather forecast daily until the big day.

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom with MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes saying how a rainmaking low pressure system sitting over the country could eventually give way to blue skies on Christmas Day for many Marlburians.

“It’s a bit tricky because it’s a long-range forecast. When we look at long-range forecasting, we can look at the weather of having different scenarios, so there may be three or four different scenarios where scenario A might be most likely, but the others could still to happen, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing for Christmas.

“The weather that we’re having at the moment is actually generated by a high-pressure system sitting just sitting out to the east of the country.

“What a lot of models are indicating is that that high will rebuild over New Zealand and that would really calm and settle things down [for Christmas Day].

“For the most part, generally the models are giving a good signal for higher pressure and that is good for Christmas if you want it to be sunny.

“The higher pressure would really help to mitigate any widespread rainmaking events, like low pressure systems, and that generally seems to be a strong signal that the modelling is showing,” he said.

McInnes said despite the huge technological advances in weather forecasting during the years, the natural atmosphere can work in mysterious ways and predictions can change.

“It is worth noting that it doesn’t necessarily mean that Marlborough won’t get wet weather, it just wouldn’t be the widespread stuff, but you could still get afternoon showers.

“There are two sides to the coin for Christmas Day; currently we’re looking pretty good for it to be more settled, but we’re on the watch-out because there is an indication lower pressure could come and ruin the party a little bit,” McInnes said.

Meanwhile, Blenheim meteorologist and Plant and Food Research scientist Rob Agnew said the year was on track to be the town’s wettest for more than a decade and was the seventh-rainiest on record.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Meteorologist Rob Agnew said 2022 would likely be the fourth-wettest year on record for the region.

“Up until [Friday] Blenheim had recorded 811.4 mm rain so far in 2022. The most recent year to have recorded more than 811.4 mm is 2010, which recorded 825.4, so it would seem likely that 2022 may surpass the 2010 total.

“2022 is currently sitting as the seventh-wettest year on record for Blenheim. However, with another 16.5 mm rain to take the annual total to 827.9 mm, 2022 would become Blenheim’s fourth-wettest year on record.

Earlier this year, Blenheim experienced its wettest month ever when it recorded 220.6mm in July, making the winter of 2022 the wettest in 93 years.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Marlborough experienced its wettest month ever in July when heavy rain caused devastating flooding in the region.

Agnew said despite record downpours for some parts of the year, many months received less rain than usual. Unfortunately, it looks like December will not be one of them.

“While rain is forecast most days up to Christmas, the amounts are fairly small on a daily basis.

“What is unusual about 2022 is that it looks like six of the 11 months to November recorded below average rainfall, [but it] probably will be seven of 12 months, which highlights the fact that some of the months with above average rainfall received very high totals,” Agnew said.