Staff recruitment remains a headache in Kaikōura

As tourists flood back into town, operators are struggling to find enough seasonal staff, while the Kaikōura District Council continues to have recruitment issues of its own.

‘‘Tourism has bounced back a lot faster than we would have expected and it is great to welcome them back to town,’’ Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said.

‘‘So hopefully it will be a busy summer, but the challenge is getting the temporary seasonal staff. It is great to have all these tourists back, but they will be expecting everything is fully functioning.’’

The council has seen some experienced staff move on to positions in other parts of the country in recent weeks and has been unable to fill a building control officer vacancy for more than 12 months.

Mr Doughty said the council has managed its staffing shortages by working closely with the Hurunui District Council and utilising contractors and consultants to help with building inspections when needed.

For now building inspections were limited to three days a week and other options were being explored.

‘‘We are looking at doing remote inspections, but that’s not feasible for all inspections,’’ he said.

“The constraints in resources mean we have to look at smarter ways of doing things and we are having conversations at a regional and national level.

‘‘We have to address the problem as a region rather than each local authority just looking after their own patch.’’

Mr Doughty said the Future of Local Government reform process was an opportunity to look at shared services between neighbouring councils.Kaikōura already worked closely with Hurunui.

The two councils shared services such as information technology and Kaikōura had good relationships with other Canterbury councils and the Marlborough District Council.